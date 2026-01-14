Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Lonza1384101Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Siemens Energy56635536Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Analysten beim Ausblick für 2026 vorsichtig sind
Core-Satellite-Strategie: So strukturieren Sie Ihr ETF-Portfolio 2026
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
Barclays Investmentausblick Q1 für 2026: Aktien haben gegenüber Anleihen die Nase vorn
Suche...

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.01.2026 04:20:07

Tesla And EEOC Agree To Settlement Talks In 2023 Race Discrimination Case : Reports

Tesla
360.94 CHF 2.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. will enter settlement negotiations with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over a 2023 lawsuit alleging race-based harassment at its Fremont, California factory, according to several media reports.

Tesla has reportedly agreed to private mediation with the EEOC, which is expected to begin in March or April once a mediator is selected. The agency has asked that certain evidence-gathering deadlines be put on hold so mediation can take priority. If discussions fail, both sides will submit proposals to the presiding judge by June 17 on how to proceed.

The EEOC filed its lawsuit against Tesla in September 2023, alleging that the company violated federal law by tolerating severe and widespread harassment of Black employees. The complaint cited racial slurs and racist graffiti, including swastikas and nooses, some of which allegedly appeared on vehicles coming off the assembly line.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten