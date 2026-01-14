Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
14.01.2026 04:20:07
Tesla And EEOC Agree To Settlement Talks In 2023 Race Discrimination Case : Reports
(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. will enter settlement negotiations with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over a 2023 lawsuit alleging race-based harassment at its Fremont, California factory, according to several media reports.
Tesla has reportedly agreed to private mediation with the EEOC, which is expected to begin in March or April once a mediator is selected. The agency has asked that certain evidence-gathering deadlines be put on hold so mediation can take priority. If discussions fail, both sides will submit proposals to the presiding judge by June 17 on how to proceed.
The EEOC filed its lawsuit against Tesla in September 2023, alleging that the company violated federal law by tolerating severe and widespread harassment of Black employees. The complaint cited racial slurs and racist graffiti, including swastikas and nooses, some of which allegedly appeared on vehicles coming off the assembly line.
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
13.01.26
|Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Dienstagabend in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
13.01.26
|Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Dienstagnachmittag gesucht (finanzen.ch)
|
12.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Analysten erwarten spürbaren Preisrückgang beim Cybertruck (finanzen.ch)
|
11.01.26
|Erfolgsgeheimnis: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk gibt Tipps für erfolgreiche Meetings (finanzen.ch)
|
11.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Wedbush-Analyst Dan Ives warnt vor entscheidender Phase - Robotaxis 2026 im Fokus (finanzen.ch)
|
10.01.26
|Strategie und Absatz im Check: Ist Tesla oder BYD die attraktivere Aktie? (finanzen.ch)
|
09.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Bill Ackman bringt SpaceX-Börsengang per SPARC ins Spiel (finanzen.ch)
|
09.01.26
|Dezember 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Tesla-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)