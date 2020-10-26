TES Invests In Green Li-ion's Cutting Edge Battery Recycling Technology

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TES announced a strategic investment in Green Li-ion, a start-up technology innovator based in Singapore focused on creating sustainable models for battery recycling. This investment is aimed at extending Green Li-ion's proprietary battery recycling technology to TES's suite of battery recycling solutions.

Green Li-ion's technology will be integrated into TES's existing battery recycling facilities. Their Multi-Cathode processor and control unit GLMC-1 will give TES the in-house capability to further refine lithium iron phosphate batteries. It will also deliver higher purity rates on commodities like graphite and cathode metal salts (e.g. LiCo1/3Ni1/3Mn1/3O2, NiCO3, MnCO3, CoC2O4, and Li2CO3), as well as cobalt and lithium extracted from lithium-ion batteries.

"With this investment, TES reaffirms its commitment to offering innovative, world-leading circular outcomes to our clients all over the world," said Gary Steele, TES's Chief Executive Officer. "Green Li-ion's technology in our facility revolutionises battery recycling and enables the supply chain to access high purity recovered commodities," he said.

"The precious metals used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries are often mined in socially and environmentally damaging ways and the reason why they are not recycled is that it is simply not economical to do so with the current technology," said Leon Farrant, Green Li-ion's Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "Green Li-ion technology changes this by removing inefficient processes and improving the purity of the output, making lithium-ion battery rejuvenation and reuse a new reality."

By leveraging Green Li-ion's technology, TES's battery recycling process will yield the highest commodity-grade recovery rates in the industry. All recovered materials will ultimately be reused in the forward manufacturing supply chain and contribute to the circular economy. TES was recently recognised by Reuters' Responsible Business Awards in the 'Sustainability Innovation' category. According to Reuters, the recognition is for companies that have championed innovation in a sustainability initiative enabled by technology. TES stood out among formidable competitors such as UPS, Kraft Heinz, Maersk and Formula One. Winners in other categories included Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs, Dow, and Verizon, to name a few.

Safety issues, transboundary movements, hazardous waste designations, and the efficient/effective processing of batteries are challenges that are not going away anytime soon. This investment positions TES as a leader in the growing battery recycling space and, at the same time, helps our clients manage the challenges and risks that are inherent to them.

About TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a circular economy leader focused on helping customers with the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of IT assets. As one of the world's largest providers of IT lifecycle services, TES understands the common challenges faced when managing IT equipment through its lifecycle, and our bespoke, cost-effective solutions address these challenges while achieving compliance with all local and international data security, environmental, and industry regulations.

TES is backed by Navis Capital Partners, one of the largest private equity companies in Southeast Asia, with more than US$6 billion under management. TES has an unmatched global footprint and operates 40 locations across 20 countries with more than 1,700 employees. Our mission is to create outstanding value for our customers, employees and stakeholders, as well as the global community by leveraging our unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise.

Find out more at www.tes-amm.com.

About Green Li-ion

Green Li-ion is revolutionising the energy storage industry with the world's first deep-clean technology that fully rejuvenates lithium-ion batteries. Green Li-ion solves the existential risk to the precious metals industry and the environment. It is cleaner, faster, and 4x more profitable than current market leaders.

For two decades, lithium-ion batteries have been our preferred source of portable energy, but the sad reality is that with a lifespan of only 1-3 years, up to 95% of these batteries end up in dangerous landfills.

Green Li-ion's hardware technology, Multi-Cathode processor and control unit GLMC-1, enhance current lithium-ion battery recycling lines to produce 99.9% pure cathodes. In turn, this leads to 4x the profits with an 8x reduced carbon footprint for e-recyclers and lithium-ion battery recyclers.

Find out more at https://www.greenli-ion.com.

