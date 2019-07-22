Tervita Corporation Announces End of Competition Bureau Review Period for the Newalta Transaction

CALGARY, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TEV) announced today that the deadline has passed for the Canadian Competition Bureau ("CCB") to challenge Tervita's acquisition of Newalta Corporation ("the transaction") completed on July 19, 2018. As such, the transaction is clear from any further CCB review.

"We are pleased that after a thorough review the CCB decided not to challenge the transaction. Since closing the transaction one year ago, the combined business has significantly enhanced value for our customers and shareholders, and we look forward to continuing to execute our growth plans," said John Cooper, President and CEO of Tervita.

About Tervita

Tervita is a leading waste management and environmental solutions provider offering waste processing, treating, recycling, and disposal services to customers in the oil and gas, mining, and industrial sectors. We serve our customers onsite and through a network of facilities in Canada and the United States.

For 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX under the ticker TEV. For more information, visit tervita.com.

SOURCE Tervita Corporation