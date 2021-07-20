SMI 11’974 1.0%  SPI 15’397 0.8%  Dow 34’512 1.6%  DAX 15’246 0.8%  Euro 1.0853 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’963 0.9%  Gold 1’808 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’381 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9228 0.5%  Öl 68.9 0.2% 
Terumo Aktie [Valor: 4682529 / ISIN: US88156J1051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.07.2021 16:54:00

Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology

Terumo
38.10 USD 1.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEUVEN, Belgium, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Europe and University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht) announced today that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to recognize the longstanding partnership in the field of oncology. In the past years, both parties have successfully collaborated in technology transfer, product development and the advancement of clinical evidence in the field of Selective internal radiation therapy, referred to as SIRT (also known as Radioembolization, RA or Transarterial radioembolization, TARE)  for the treatment of unresectable liver tumors. The MoU marks the continuation of the existing partnership and confirms the shared interest of both parties to enhance education and innovations to develop meaningful solutions that provide significant clinical benefits to patients with cancer and increase their access to treatments.

Quirem Medical, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo since July 2020,  based in Deventer, originated as a spin-off from the UMC Utrecht in 2013. Quirem Medical manufactures QuiremSpheres™, the only commercially available microspheres containing the radioactive isotope Holmium-166. Trials have shown the safety and efficacy of holmium microspheres in the treatment of unresectable liver tumors. Quirem Medical also manufactures the SIRT work-up product QuiremScout™ Holmium-166 Microspheres, which is used prior to the therapy to select patients and plan the SIRT procedure. Across Europe, hundreds of patients are treated with QuiremSpheres™ Holmium-166 Microspheres and QuiremScout™ Holmium-166 Microspheres every year.

"With the acquisition of Quirem Medical in 2020 and the creation of the Global TIO team in 2021, we see great opportunities to leverage the broad Terumo technology base in interventional oncology for improved cancer care. The UMC Utrecht has proven a highly reliable, professional & innovative clinical partner with a strong focus on image guided therapies in cancer care. As such, the UMC Utrecht is a partner of choice in this journey; and we look forward to a successful continuation of our close collaboration in education, innovation and data generation to contribute to society through healthcare together." Says Ghada Farah, Senior Vice President Terumo Interventional Systems EMEA.

Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology

Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, announced on April 12, 2021 the launch of its Global Therapeutic Interventional Oncology (TIO) team. This reflects Terumo's aspiration to be a global leader in the field of Interventional Oncology by focusing on improving patient's quality of life and survival.

"Terumo and the UMC Utrecht have a fruitful history of collaboration on QuiremSpheres™ Holmium-166 Microspheres for radioembolization of liver tumors. This Memorandum of Understanding underlines the collaboration that is already there for QuiremSpheres™ Holmium-166 Microspheres and the ambition to collaborate in the broader range of interventional oncology, including tumor ablation and chemoembolization. Terumo's dedication to improve patient care and the company's global reach make Terumo an ideal partner for this journey." says Dr Maarten Smits, Interventional Radiologist, UMC Utrecht

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Terumo)

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

About Terumo Europe

Terumo Europe is a core player in the EMEA healthcare market by providing best in class quality medical products and services. We are a strong actor of the Terumo Group by contributing to innovation and sustainable growth. Terumo Europe produces, distributes, markets, and sells a vast range of medical devices in five main business units: Interventional Systems, Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical Products, Cardiovascular Products and Diabetes Management. Terumo Europe EMEA headquarters and production facilities are located in Leuven (Belgium), production facility in Knowsley (UK), European Distribution Center in Genk (Belgium) and sales offices across EMEA. www.terumo-europe.com

About UMC Utrecht

The University Medical Center Utrecht is the main referral center for radioembolization in the Netherlands, performing over 100 radioembolization procedures a year. The division Imaging & Oncology is characterized by close collaboration of interventional radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, oncologists and other oncologically-oriented specialists offering a variety of oncologic treatments. The UMC Utrecht ambition is to become a national hub for state-of-the-art cancer care, clinical studies and innovations.

SOURCE Terumo

﻿

Nachrichten zu Terumo Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Terumo Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:07 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Imposante Kursrallye - Geberit doch ein Gewinner der Corona-Krise?
15:05 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
13:30 Kühne & Nagel profitiert von Nachfrageschub
11:55 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
10:58 Marktüberblick: ProSieben erfreut nachbörslich
08:45 Erste Sommer-Gewitter
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie stabil: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
US-Handel endet tiefrot -- Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI beendet Sitzung unter 11'900 Punkten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch unter Druck
UBS-Aktie stark: UBS meldet im zweiten Quartal Gewinnsprung
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
Ölpreise bei 100 US-Dollar? Warum ein Analyst die magische Preisgrenze für unerreichbar hält
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
US-Börsen mit Erholungsversuch -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ausblick UBS: Q2-Konzernergebnis von 1,41 Milliarden USD erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit