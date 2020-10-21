SMI 10’044 -1.0%  SPI 12’562 -0.9%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’616 -1.0%  Euro 1.0713 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’195 -1.0%  Gold 1’917 0.6%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.3%  Öl 42.5 -0.8% 
21.10.2020 13:55:00

TerreStar Solutions Welcomes Jason Trembley as Vice President, Business Development

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - StrigoTM  / TerreStar Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Trembley as  Vice President of Business Development. In this new role he will lead the Strigo mobile satellite marketing, sales, customer experience, product, and service development team.

Throughout his career, Jason has led top performing commercial teams, developed strong sales partnerships, and promoted top-ranking sales professionals for global brands operating across the country including DHL and TELUS.

"Jason has the magic combination of cross-Canada deep knowledge and experience. His understanding of rural satellite, cellular and fixed wireless markets and connectivity whether through social media or Internet of Things is a true asset to foster the Strigo vision", said Rene Bousquet, Chief Operating Officer. "He is a good fit for the role and a solid complement to the team that also thrives on pushing innovation beyond the boundaries of traditional telecommunication infrastructures."

Jason graduated from Carleton University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He immediately joined Xplornet where he advanced throughout his seven-year tenure in different sales functions, managing large partnerships across the country. He then pivoted his career into logistics as Area Manager for Eastern Canada at DHL where he built a team from the ground up. At TELUS Business Solutions his team was responsible for driving growth in the Quebec mid-market B2B segment. 

"I consider myself very fortunate to join such a strong group of professionals", said Jason Trembley. "Having spent my early career at Xplornet, and later pursuing alternate paths in logistics and telecom, it is as though my career has come full circle with unlimited opportunities in such an innovative and new frontier."

TerreStar Solutions is licensed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to provide mobile satellite and cellular services to all Canadians, regardless of location. Strigo, a new mobile satellite internet service, is dedicated to connecting Canadians in areas where no other mobile connectivity exists. With Strigo, you can feel safe and secure knowing you're connected to your family, your business and your world, even in areas you never imagined possible. For more information, visit strigo.ca

StrigoTM and associated logos and indicia are trademarks of TerreStar Solutions Inc.

SOURCE TerreStar Solutions

