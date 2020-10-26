SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
26.10.2020 02:00:00

TerraPay strengthens its entry in North America with FINTRAC Canada MSB License

TORONTO and HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's growth lends itself to an increasing population of immigrants boosting the economy. Fuelling its aim to attract migrants to the nation in the next few years calls for a seamless and secure framework to facilitate the money transfer requirements of all participants in the payments ecosystem.

As per the World Bank data estimated in 2018*, the outward remittance value of US$ 27B from Canada, with a growing share of digital remittances, reflect a global move towards cashless economies.

With an aim to further strengthen this drive to cater efficiently to the dynamic money transfer needs of the industry, TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, has recently announced its MSB registration with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

This license will facilitate the Company's unparalleled and robust cross-border payments infrastructure to mobilize international remittances from the region in real-time, at low costs, and help offer diverse value added financial payment services to TerraPay's partners and their customers.

The FINTRAC license adds to TerraPay's 45+ regulatory approvals and local licences, now connecting Canadian immigrants to our global partner networks - 2B Bank Accounts, 500+M mobile wallets- across 100 countries, and 58+ settlement currencies.

Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO, TerraPay speaks on this proud moment, "The FINTRAC licence is a strategic boost to our commitment in driving digital interoperability across countries. We are well equipped to service the payment requirements of our partners and their customers in Canada. We work towards ensuring global access to all participants and innovation in the payments ecosystem."

*World Bank 2018 data

About TerraPay

TerraPay is a licenced digital payments infrastructure and solutions provider, paving the global payments highway. The company's robust foundation and new-age platform technology serves as the digital interoperability engine enabling customers and businesses globally to send and receive payments in a secure, transparent, efficient and real-time basis. The agile network supports diverse payment instruments and types of payments, while adhering to complex regulations and compliance standards in different markets.

Media Contact:
Anwesha Mukherjee
+91 9717241606

 

SOURCE Terrapay Solutions India Private Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück
Citi-Analysten: Darum war Amazons Prime Day 2020 wohl kein grosser Erfolg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit