Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’933 0.1%  SPI 16’173 0.1%  Dow 40’093 1.2%  DAX 22’106 0.2%  Euro 0.9434 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’135 0.4%  Gold 3’309 -1.2%  Bitcoin 77’685 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8301 0.4%  Öl 66.5 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Overweight von Morgan Stanley für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie
Porsche-Analyse: Porsche-Aktie von Morgan Stanley mit Underweight bewertet
Aktien von Helvetia und Baloise geben nach: Helvetia-Grossaktionär erwirbt Baloise-Aktien
Addex-Aktie springt zweistellig an: 2024 wegen Einmaleffekten mit Gewinn abgeschlossen
Holcim-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Weniger Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn im 1. Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.04.2025 09:30:00

Terranet publishes the annual report for 2024

TerraNet b
0.63 SEK -61.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Terranet AB (publ) today publishes the annual report for 2024, including the corporate governance report and the auditor’s report. The report is available at the company’s website www.terranet.se/en/reports

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person below on 25 April 2025, at 09.30 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, VD
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

Attachments


Nachrichten zu TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten