TerraNet b Aktie
Terranet invites to presentation of Q3 report on November 7, 2024

On November 7, Terranet AB (publ) will release its Q3 report for 2024. On the same day at 10 a.m. CET, the company’s CEO Magnus Andersson and CTO Pierre Ekwall will provide an update on the operations in a webcast.

The event will be broadcast digitally and is open to the public. The presentation will be held in English. Via the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

Link to the webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/terranet-q3-report-2024
The webcast will be available on both Finwire’s and Terranet’s websites after the broadcast has finished.
  
For more information, please contact:        
Magnus Andersson, VD
E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

Attachment


