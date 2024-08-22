Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Terranet in partnership with additional leading global players in the automotive industry

As previously communicated, Terranet has been participating in the VERDAS project since May, which is funded by Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency. Now have all the partners in the project been officially announced. AstaZero* is leading the project, and the partners include Volvo Car Corporation, Toyota, Zenseact, Aptiv, Trafikverket, Folksam,
IfInsurance, Viscando, and Terranet.

"The project involves several leading players in the automotive industry. This gives us a unique opportunity to collaborate and demonstrate that BlincVision is a game changer in traffic safety," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

Strategic Vehicle Research and Innovation, is a collaboration program between the government and the automotive industry. The project VERDAS (Verification Methods for Robust Driver Assist System Performance) aims to develop physical and virtual verification methods to improve the performance of driver assistance systems (ADAS). The objective is to cover more accident scenarios and make the systems more robust in real-world situations to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on the roads.

VERDAS supports Euro NCAP's ** development of verification methods for robust driver assistance systems, with a specific focus on accident scenarios involving vulnerable road users.

For more information, please contact:     
Magnus Andersson, CEO    
E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

* AstaZero, owned by RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden), is a test facility for traffic safety and automated vehicles. The facility offers research and development opportunities for safety systems and autonomous vehicle solutions.

** Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is a collaboration between European countries, car manufacturers, and voluntary organizations. They have created a five-star safety rating system to help consumers and businesses choose safer vehicles.

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

Attachment


