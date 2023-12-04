Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'887 0.3%  SPI 14'262 0.2%  Dow 36'246 0.8%  DAX 16'398 1.1%  Euro 0.9490 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'419 0.8%  Gold 2'074 0.1%  Bitcoin 36'107 4.2%  Dollar 0.8737 0.6%  Öl 78.2 -1.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Julius Bär10248496Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Swiss Life-Aktie: CEO Frost übergibt Amt im Mai an Matthias Aellig
Cicor-Aktie: Cicor hat neue Mittelfristziele formuliert
Bitcoin & Co. auf dem Weg zum Mainstream? Chancen und Risiken für Privatanleger
Goldpreis: Neues Rekordhoch zum Wochenstart
So bewerten Experten den geplanten US-IPO von Chinas Modehändler SHEIN
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

TerraNet b Aktie [Valor: 36766975 / ISIN: SE0009806045]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.12.2023 08:30:00

TERRANET CONTINUES TO DEVELOP NEW TESTING METHODS WITH FUNDING FROM THE SWEDISH TRANSPORT ADMINISTRATION

finanzen.net zero TerraNet b-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

TerraNet b
0.63 SEK -61.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Terranet has been awarded a grant of 614 000 SEK from the Swedish Transport Administration's Skyltfonden for a joint project with RISE’s test bed AstaZero. The project, which runs throughout all of 2024, aims to improve traffic safety for unprotected road users by developing new testing methods and technologies for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Titled "Significant Accident and Injury Reduction for Unprotected Road Users with New ADAS Methods and Technologies," the project seeks to develop new testing and verification methods for BlincVision and state-of-the-art ADAS systems for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) in time-critical accident scenarios.

The project includes six work packages to be carried out over the year 2024:

  1. Updating testing methods: Focuses on the obscured visibility of pedestrians, cyclists, and e-scooters at higher speeds and new impact points based on field data.
  2. Development of L2 scenarios: Targets scenarios where cyclists or e-scooters suddenly swerve in front of a car.
  3. Prototype integration in test vehicle: Implements the BlincVision prototype system in a test car at Revere at Chalmers, with mounting of testing equipment and driving robot done by AstaZero.
  4. Verification tests: Tests BlincVision and a state-of-the-art ADAS system with the updated and new methods for validation and verification.
  5. Analysis and reporting: Compiles data and results from the tests.
  6. Final report: Produces a comprehensive report on the project's outcomes.

"The project is an important step forward towards our goal of making urban traffic safer. With funding from the Swedish Transport Administration, AstaZero's expertise, and our own technical competence, we are confident that we can advance both our product development and the industry's testing methods," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

About Skyltfonden
Skyltfonden is operated by the Swedish Transport Administration and supports research and development in the field of traffic safety. The fund grants contributions to innovative projects and is financed by the Swedish Transport Agency's sale of personalized license plates.

For more information, please contact
Magnus Andersson CEO
Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic. 

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users. 

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). 

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:17 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Vor dem nächsten Ausbruch?
01.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
01.12.23 SMI lässt November freundlich ausklingen
01.12.23 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
01.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV
30.11.23 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'352.31 18.77 52SSMU
Short 11'574.78 13.53 DRSSMU
Short 11'987.84 8.85 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'887.36 01.12.2023 17:31:48
Long 10'450.18 19.98 SSOMRU
Long 10'204.61 13.78 CVSSMU
Long 9'774.63 8.92 WZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Welt reibt sich die Augen: "Dr. Doom" Roubini launcht eigenen Token
Hat die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch Kurspotenzial? Das meinen die Experten
Roche meldet Teil-Stopp des MS-Medikaments Fenebrutinib in den USA - Roche-Aktie dennoch höher
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co. - IOTA mit Kurssprung
UBS-Aktie: UBS will zu US-Banken aufschliessen - Massive Akquisition von neuen Kundenvermögen geplant
Staatsfinanzen in Gefahr? Bert Flossbach gibt Einschätzung zur EZB-Zinspolitik ab
Rutscht die US-Wirtschaft doch noch in eine Rezession? Soc-Gen-Analyst sieht hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit dafür
Kommt bald der US-Dollar nach Argentinien? Die Pläne vom neuen Präsidenten Javier Milei unter der Lupe
Vermögensverwalter von Börsenprofi Ken Fischer: Die zehn grössten US-Aktienbeteiligungen von Fisher Asset Management im dritten Quartal
Urteil der US-Behörde: Binance muss Milliardenstrafe zahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit