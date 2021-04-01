Terrace Announces Approval of Recapitalization of Debts

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Terrace Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TZR) announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted a final order approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Pursuant to the Arrangement, all of the Company's outstanding convertible secured notes due in April 2021 (the "Notes") and a guarantee claim in the amount of US$500,000 (the "Guarantee Claim") will be exchanged for newly issued common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of 20,000 Common Shares for each $1,000 of principal amount outstanding under the Notes and the Guarantee Claim.

The Company received the requisite approval of the holders of the Notes and certain holder of the Guarantee Claim, which was obtained at a meeting of such holders held on March 29, 2021.

The Company anticipates completing the Arrangement on April 1, 2021.

Readers should refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 26, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which more fully sets forth the terms of the Arrangement.

"Dave Gibbs"

Dave Gibbs, CEO

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

