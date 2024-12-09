Terra Balcanica Highlights Silver and Antimony Potential of the Bosnian Viogor-Zanik Project

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’754 -0.2%  SPI 15’654 -0.3%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’360 -0.1%  Euro 0.9294 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’981 0.1%  Gold 2’657 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’418 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8795 0.0%  Öl 71.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Givaudan-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Givaudan-Aktie
Symrise-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Symrise-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Brenntag SE-Aktie von UBS AG
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet UBS AG die BASF-Aktie
UBS AG: Covestro-Aktie erhält Neutral
Suche...

Terra Balcanica Resources Aktie [Valor: 135374729 / ISIN: CA88089G2027]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 14:18:36

Terra Balcanica Highlights Silver and Antimony Potential of the Bosnian Viogor-Zanik Project

Terra Balcanica Resources
0.04 EUR 3.85%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra” or the "Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to highlight the polymetallic potential of its 168 km2 Viogor-Zanik project in eastern Bosnia in anticipation of the Phase II drilling results.

After approximately 2,200 m of diamond drilling completed at Chumavichi, high grade Ag-Sb-Pb-Zn-Au mineralization has been confirmed at three targets spanning over 2 km along this shallow, fault-hosted, intermediate sulfidation, polymetallic vein system (Figures 1 and 2). At the Company’s second Viogor-Zanik target of Brezani (Figure 3), Terra discovered an auriferous skarn starting from surface, superimposed on a >1.2 km long, NE-shallowing Ag-Sb-Pb-Zn mineralized, fault-hosted permeability corridor itself overlying a porphyry andesitic stock (see the Company’s news release from April 11th, 2024). The Company completed over 1,200 m of diamond drilling at Brezani with additional drill hole assays to be released imminently.

The significant potential of silver (Ag) and antimony (Sb) mineralization is highlighted by the drill results from Chumavichi (Table 1) and preliminary drill core observation from the Phase II drilling at Brezani.

Highlights

  • Chumavichi Ridge drillhole CMVDD001 intercepted 824.2 g/t AgEq. with 1.85 wt.% Sb over 4.0 m from 29 m of depth, including 1,634.4 g/t AgEq. with 3.7 wt.% Sb over 2 meters;
  • Chumavichi Ridge drill hole CMVDD002 intercepted 816.1 g/t AgEq. over 2.0 m;
  • CMVDD003, 83-meter away from CMVDD001, intercepted a vein interval of 465.5 g/t AgEq. and 1.2 wt.% Sb over 8.7 m, including 1196.6 g/t AgEq. with 3.5 wt.% Sb over 2.0 meters;
  • Drillhole CMVDD005 returned 284 g/t AgEq over 10.0 m including 895.8 g/t AgEq with 1.8 wt.% Sb over 2.0 m approximately 50 m west-northwest of CMVDD002 (Figure 2);
  • The Chumavichi Ridge drillhole CMVDD004 along the same drill fence 40 m northeast of CMVDD005 returned 505.3 g/t AgEq with 1.48 wt.% Sb over 11.0 m from 43.0 m depth including 3075.4 g/t AgEq (108.5 oz/t AgEq) with 9.4 wt.% Sb over 1.7 m;
  • Shallow, polymetallic mineralization was also intersected 600 m NW of the Cumavici Ridge where two drill holes through a new parallel structure returned 1,041 g/t AgEq with 2.95 wt.% Sb over 0.75 m (CMV23007), and 554 g/t AgEq with 1.17 wt.% Sb over 1.10 m (CMV23009);
  • Drillhole CMV23004 intersected 1,489 g/t AgEq with 1.98 wt.% Sb over 1.35 m from 36.2 m downhole to add 42 m strike length SE of CMVDD002 with mineralization open down-dip;
  • Drillhole CMV23003 intersected 557 g/t AgEq with 0.77 wt.% Sb over 4.15 m from 43.85 m and points to a down-dip continuation of the high-grade mineralization from CMV23004.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag
(g/t) 		Zn
(%) 		Pb
(%) 		Sb
(%) 		AgEq* (g/t)
CMVDD001 29.0 33.0 4.0 0.84 131.5 4.59 2.12 1.85 824
CMVDD002 30.0 32.0 2.0 0.23 144 8.26 4.27 0.44 816
CMVDD003 89.0 97.7 8.7 0.81 105 1.17 0.70 1.20 466
CMVDD004 43.0 54.0 11.0 0.30 225 0.83 0.56 1.48 505
CMVDD005 81.0 91.0 10.0 0.78 75 0.61 0.40 0.68 284
CMV23001 11.0 15.8 4.8 1.61 132 1.51 0.57 1.56 819*
CMV23002b 22.0 25.8 3.8 0.70 124.5 5.53 2.72 0.48 549*
CMV23003 43.85 48.0 4.15 0.71 57.1 4.39 3.18 0.77 557*
CMV23004 36.2 37.55 1.35 3.49 452 3.36 2.14 1.98 1489*

Table 1. Previously released drill core assay from the Chumavichi target. Interval lengths reported are drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents ("AgEq”) for Phase II assays marked by * are recalculated based on the latest assumed metal prices of US$2,600/oz for Gold (Au), US$30/oz for silver (Ag), US$1.40/lb for zinc (Zn), US$15.22/lb for antimony (Sb) and US$0.90/lb for lead (Pb). Metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 95% Sb, 94% Pb and Zn are based on published metallurgical tests from analogous intermediate sulphidation epithermal vein deposits in the region.


 Figure 1. Geological map of the Chumavichi ore corridor illustrating the drilled targets, namely: Cumavici Ridge, Cumavici Crest and Joseva. The Seoce and Cumurnica targets remain to be drilled in 2025. The yellow strips represent Yugoslav ore block segments from 1983 used for non-43-101 compliant resource calculaton (WGS84/UTM Zone 34N; click here to view image).


Figure 2. Fence diagram of Phase I and II drilling completed at the Cumavici Ridge target. Polymetallic mineralization intervals are highlighted in red. The mineralization remains untested and open down dip to the southwest and entirely open to the NW. The high-grade mineralization footprint currently sits at approximately 150 m (strike length) by 200 m in down dip direction (click here to view image).

The 674 m Brezani drillhole BREDD002 has intercepted base metal-rich (Sb-Ag), epithermal mineralization between 482.1 and 505 m of depth (Figure 3). The zone of mineralization consists of banded veins and massive sulphide-cemented breccias with structural and mineralogical characteristics of low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits. The upper vein contact is sharp with minimal alteration progressing into the hornfels, whereas the vein footwall is brecciated and strongly clay altered. The margins of the vein host repeating bands of chalcedonic quartz, rhodochrosite, calcite, sulphides, and sulphosalts including stibnite, pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and jamesonite. The core of the mineralized structure is dominated by hydrothermal breccia with a sulphide-quartz-carbonate cement and banded vein fragments as clasts.

The mineralized body is interpreted to be coincident with the zone of elevated conductivity as it shallows to NE (Figure 3). Where the coincident conductivity body and magnetic low response is matched with a N/S trending topographic depression, which grades into a steep sided creek. Exploration efforts within this creek have revealed numerous showings of As-Bi-Pb-Sb-Zn anomalous gossans and semi-massive specular hematite. These gossans are evidence of epithermal fluids reaching the current surface level. It is possible that future drilling targeting this structure would intersect a series of veins and breccias in the hanging wall of the major target structure.

Figure 3. Section profile through the Brezani target integrating the location of the NE-shallowing, tabular mineralized structure identified downhole in BREDD002 between 482 and 505 m with the magnetic shell and smoothed conductivity voxel clipped to values above 27 mS/m. The conductivity feature is interpreted as the continuation of the host structure dominated by Sb-Ag-Zn-Pb sulphides and clay within the broken rock mass (click here to view image).

Qualified Person

Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic, P.Geo, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person ("QP”) for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101”). The QP has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is factual and accurate.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and norther Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin including the Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton claim clusters. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
"Aleksandar Miškovic”

Aleksandar Miškovic
President and CEO

For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Miškovic at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit www.terrabresources.com/en/news.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words "will”, "intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 


Nachrichten zu Terra Balcanica Resources Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Terra Balcanica Resources Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Alle Jahre wieder
11:24 Der Kaffeepreis erreicht ungeahnte Höhen
09:57 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
08:59 Marktüberblick: BMW-Aktie gesucht
06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’238.96 19.25 BNHSCU
Short 12’513.04 13.20 7CSSMU
Short 12’946.63 8.83 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’756.16 09.12.2024 14:08:29
Long 11’254.97 19.41 SSSMPU
Long 11’020.80 13.98 SSSMQU
Long 10’539.44 8.93 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
CompuGroup-Aktie hebt ab: Finanzinvestor CVC macht Übernahmeangebot - Börsenabschied von CompuGroup geplant
Swiss Steel mit Kursrakete: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
NIO-Aktie schnellt hoch: NIO darf Massenproduktion des ET9 mit neuer Lenktechnologie starten
Nächster Krypto-Hammer: Nach MicroStrategy und Microsoft jetzt ein weiteres Milliardenunternehmen auf Bitcoin-Kurs?
Bitcoin startet mit Kursen von unter der 100'000-Dollar-Marke in die Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten