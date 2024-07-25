Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’203 -0.6%  SPI 16’213 -0.6%  Dow 39’854 -1.3%  DAX 18’387 -0.9%  Euro 0.9595 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’862 -1.1%  Gold 2’398 -0.5%  Bitcoin 58’126 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8851 -0.7%  Öl 81.5 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528
Top News
Ausblick: Idorsia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: AIXTRON SE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Expertenprognosen für das zweite Halbjahr: Darauf sollten sich Anleger bei US-Wirtschaft und Aktien einstellen
Ausblick: Vossloh mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Andritz präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Terra Balcanica Resources Aktie [Valor: 135374729 / ISIN: CA88089G2027]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2024 02:29:36

Terra Balcanica Closes Option Agreement for Saskatchewan Uranium Assets

finanzen.net zero Terra Balcanica Resources-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Terra Balcanica Resources
0.07 EUR -4.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra” or the "Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1), a multi-jurisdictional, polymetallic exploration company focused on supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 3rd, 2024, it has closed its option agreement dated July 2nd, 2024 ("Agreement”) between the Company, Fulcrum Metals Plc. ("Fulcrum”, AIM:FMET) and Fulcrum Metals (Canada) Ltd. ("Fulcrum Canada”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fulcrum, pursuant to which the Company has obtained a four-year option (the "Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in Fulcrum’s uranium portfolio of exploration licences located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada and collectively encompassing 596.71 km2  of highly prospective terrain for a tier one uranium discovery. See the Company’s press release dated July 3rd, 2024 for further details regarding the Agreement.

On closing of the Agreement, the Company issued 1,997,151 common shares of the Company to Fulcrum Canada, at a deemed issue price of $0.125 per share, and issued 1,198,291 common shares of the Company to Global Energy Metals Corporation as a finder’s fee, at a deemed issue price of $0.125 per share. The common shares of the Company issued in connection with the Option are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina and owns 100% of the Ceovishte mineral exploration licence in southern Serbia. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
"Aleksandar Miškovic”

Aleksandar Miškovic
President and CEO

For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Miškovic at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit www.terrabresources.com/en/news.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words "will”, "intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the acquisition of the licenses under the terms of the Agreement. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, consents or authorizations required for mining activities, environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities, climate change and climate change regulations, fluctuations in exchange rates, the availability of obtaining necessary financings to complete the Option conditions and the business objectives of the Company, and such further risks as disclosed in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Nachrichten zu Terra Balcanica Resources Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Terra Balcanica Resources Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Cintas
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.07.24 Bewölkter Himmel über Meyer Burger
24.07.24 Gewinnmitnahmen bei Roche belasten
24.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – April-Top im Fokus
23.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, ALPHABET INC-CL A
23.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
22.07.24 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
22.07.24 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’701.97 19.39 YXSSMU
Short 12’948.00 13.96 FSSMRU
Short 13’438.08 8.98 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’203.17 24.07.2024 17:31:46
Long 11’709.04 19.55 UWBSXU
Long 11’439.81 13.73 UBSEEU
Long 10’961.16 8.95 SSZMHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan legt im ersten Halbjahr organisch massiv zu - Anleger nehmen bei Givaudan-Aktien kräftig Gewinne mit
Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach erneutem Gewinnrückgang kräftig ab
Alphabet-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Umsatz und Gewinnerwartungen übertroffen
Galenica hat Beteiligung an Redcare Pharmacy erhöht - Aktien unter Druck
LVMH-Aktie unter Druck: Louis Vuitton-Eigentümer LVMH verfehlt Umsatzerwartungen
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Ausblick: Tesla vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Nach Absturz der CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analysten sehen Kaufchance
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
UBS-Aktie leichter: Früherer CS-Fondsbereich wird an das Management verkauft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit