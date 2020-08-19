19.08.2020 01:11:00

Terasaki Institute Welcomes Chief Innovation Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) is pleased to welcome Maurizio Vecchione as its Chief Innovation Officer.  Maurizio has spent the last 30 years at the forefront of global and public health, focusing on innovation to improve the lives of the world's most vulnerable people. From 2014 until 2020, he was the Executive Vice President for Global Good and Research at Intellectual Ventures (IV), where he oversaw collaboration with Bill Gates to invent and deploy technology to address some of humanity's most daunting challenges. He simultaneously led the research programs of the Intellectual Ventures Laboratory and Institute for Disease Modeling. Maurizio has built global alliances for breakthrough programs in women's health, infectious disease prevention and elimination, primary care, and chronic disease management. He currently also serves as CEO of the Washington Global Health Alliance, a coalition of some of the leading institutions in global health, the Leadership Board of the University of Washington Department of Global Health and the Advisory Board of the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, among others.  Throughout his career, he has developed numerous patented and commercial products and has built nine start-up companies.

"Maurizio will leverage the breakthrough science at TIBI and the power of collaboration across global research institutions to build a foundation of innovation and translation, designed to accelerate impact to patients everywhere," said Prof. Ali Khademhosseini, CEO at TIBI. "We are very excited to have him join our team as we work on bringing to fruition the next generation of medical innovations."

"With his extensive background in technological translation, Maurizio will be invaluable in helping our institute to achieve its goals," said Stewart Han, President of TIBI.

"It will be an honor to work at the leading edge of biomedicine and to combine it with effective translation to achieve impact," said Maurizio,  "The generous support of the Terasaki family has created a unique platform at the Terasaki Institute that will undoubtedly accelerate breakthroughs in biomedical sciences for years to come."  

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals.  The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terasaki-institute-welcomes-chief-innovation-officer-301114465.html

SOURCE Terasaki Institute

