Tequity's Client VennScience Has Been Acquired by PureFacts

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise software and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to VennScience , a full-service Salesforce consultancy headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in their acquisition by PureFacts Financial Solutions , a leading provider of mission-critical wealthtech solutions. This strategic acquisition enriches and extends PureFacts' ability to provide meaningful insights and solutions to wealth firms to address their client's needs. PureFacts also gains a presence in key US markets such as Boston and New York.

This marks Tequity's 9th successful Salesforce ecosystem transaction.

"We've always been hyper-focused on providing an elite level of value to our customers," says Mike McCann, President of VennScience. "Joining forces with PureFacts expands the ways we can help our customers solve their biggest challenges and support their growth. But what really sealed the deal for us was how well our values and culture aligned. We're both insanely customer focused."

"We were looking for an exceptional partner to help us achieve our geographic expansion goals, but they had to be as passionate about client success as we are," says Robert Madej, PureFacts CEO. "VennScience had everything we were looking for: technical expertise, business acumen, a track record of driving continuous innovation on the Salesforce platform, and a shared client-centric approach to problem solving. We're excited to combine the great people and strengths from our two firms."

Together, PureFacts and VennScience will take advantage of cross-selling opportunities and leverage the benefits of shared services to help both companies be more financially efficient. As well, they'll share their North American sales teams with representatives in Boston, New York, and Toronto, along with a UK representative in London. As a combined entity, they'll offer a wider breadth of solutions and services to meet the diverse challenges and enterprise-level needs of wealth management firms.

On working with Tequity, Mike McCann said "We weren't just looking for any buyer, but rather one that exhibited a series of unique attributes we felt were necessary to ensure our company would thrive under new ownership. Candidly we weren't sure if such a buyer even existed. Alex and the team at Tequity listened first, but then executed flawlessly to find us the perfect buyer. Their network and experience were crucial to the success of this project, but it was their counsel, creativity, and compassion that set them a cut above."

About VennScience

As a well-established Salesforce consultancy, VennScience helps companies execute their vision, drive efficiency, and maximize the benefits of cloud-based business applications. VennScience takes a unique approach that differs from the traditional Salesforce consulting model. They emphasize strategic thinking to help clients unlock the power of Salesforce to transform their business.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

Ranked a WealthTech 100 Company for 2020, PureFacts provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Canada, USA, UK, and the Caribbean. PureFacts uses AI, big data, and their industry expertise to help firms realize value, increase productivity, reduce costs, and create an enhanced customer experience.

About Tequity

Tequity are domain experts in enterprise cloud software and IT ecosystems and are experienced business operators with growth expertise. Our mission is to ensure our clients achieve optimized strategic outcomes in an M&A transaction. We work with mid-market tech companies across North America and around the globe.

