Tenth Ward Distilling Company and Legends Limited Announce Distribution Partnership

FREDERICK, Md., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning Tuesday, May 28th Tenth Ward Distilling Company will debut its spirit line in DC and other Maryland territories (that were not previously covered by Tenth Ward) through distribution with Legends Limited. Tenth Ward will continue to self-distribute to all accounts in Frederick County and Montgomery County and Legends will manage all remaining territories in Maryland and DC. Launch parties will be scheduled in Annapolis, Baltimore and DC, dates to follow.

"'We are thrilled to be working with Travis Pedley, who has an extensive background in the craft bartending world," said Christene Thomas, Sales Manager for Tenth Ward. "This partnership will allow us to expand our focus in other cities, while still allowing our active accounts to receive just as much (if not more) love and attention."

"I'm really excited to be working with Tenth Ward. I've been following their evolution for some time now and think that not only what they make, but also who they are, will really complement Legends as a company. I'm thrilled to build the portfolio to include them" quotes Travis Pedley, Spirits Manager for Legends.

The high quality and unconventional spirit line (https://www.tenthwarddistilling.com/spirits/) listed below will be available to liquor stores, bars and restaurants in Maryland and DC.



Absinthe Nouvelle

Genever style Gin

Caraway Rye

Smoked Bourbon (limited availability in Fall 2019)

Smoked Corn Whiskey

Stouted Rye (limited availability in Fall 2019)

"This partnership really comes at an ideal time for both of us as Tenth Ward's expansion has allowed the distillery to increase production capacity to meet market demand, while Legends is on track to expand their craft spirit distribution program" said founder Monica Pearce.

More information on Tenth Ward can be found here:

https://www.tenthwarddistilling.com/

@tenthwardco.

#wardoffordinary

More information on Legends can be found here:

https://www.legendslimited.com/welcome

@lengendslimited

