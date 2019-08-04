04.08.2019 16:19:00

Tenth Annual East Hampton Fundraising Event For Harlem's Legendary Apollo Theater

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 3rd, the tenth annual Apollo in the Hamptons was held at the East Hampton home of Apollo Vice Chairman, Ronald O. Perelman to benefit the non-profit Apollo Theater. This year's event raised millions of dollars to support the Apollo's artistic, educational, and outreach programs, while building on the Theater's rich history as a cultural and economic anchor to Harlem, and as a nurturer of emerging talent.

Since its inception in 2010, Apollo in the Hamptons has raised nearly $30 million for the Apollo's artistic, education and community programs. Thanks to the support from this event, the institution has expanded its education initiatives, both in schools and at the historic Apollo Theater, engaging more than 20,000 students, teachers, families, and scholars annually. The Theater has been able to double its impact, now welcoming more than 200,000 patrons each year.

The 10th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons featured a blowout concert produced by Mark Ronson with performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Dave Matthews Band, The Isley Brothers, Maggie Rogers,Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bon Jovi, andJoseph Simmons from Run - DMC along with special appearances by Gary U.S. Bonds and Vusi Mahlasela, and The Roots as the live house band. 

PHOTOS:

Kevin Mazur: https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/775384537?editorialproducts=entertainment&events=775384537&family=editorial&phrase=775384537&sort=oldest#license  

BFA: http://bfa.com/evnts/28900/share/apollo 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenth-annual-east-hampton-fundraising-event-for-harlems-legendary-apollo-theater-300896042.html

SOURCE Apollo Theater

