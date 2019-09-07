Tentative agreements reached for University of Windsor staff, strike averted

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Tentative agreements have been reached between four Unifor bargaining units and the University of Windsor, narrowly avoiding a strike at the university.

"I congratulate the bargaining teams and all members for remaining united throughout this round of negotiations," said Jerry Dias Unifor National President.

The tentative agreements will be brought to the members of the bargaining units for ratification votes in the coming days.

The approximately 425 workers represented are members of Unifor Locals 2458 and 195. They work on campus as full-time and part-time administrative staff, operational engineers and special constables.

