SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0812 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’720 3.8%  Dollar 0.8909 0.3%  Öl 55.9 0.8% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
30.01.2021 22:00:00

Tentative agreement reached between Unifor and VIA Rail

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor has reached a tentative contract with VIA Rail, in negotiations covering more than 2,000 rail workers.

VIA Rail train at the Belleville Station. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"My congratulations go to members and the bargaining committees who adapted to bargaining online through the pandemic, and remained committed to reaching a fair deal for all members while VIA Rail faces truly unprecedented challenges," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We must highlight all the work done by our members to ensure safe, clean standards on board trains and also, to ensure that the trains are in impeccable condition for the safety of this critical transit infrastructure. In the current difficult circumstances, this collective agreement secures good unionized jobs in the sector for years to come."

The agreement covers Unifor National Council 4000 and Unifor Local 100 members, who work as maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

"Unifor members in rail have made incredible contributions to the industry, and advancements in workers rights and labour laws have been made possible with thanks to them. Our members are greatly affected by the pandemic, and Unifor has put all the necessary resources to support them and counter the attempts at concessions made by the employer," said Renaud Gagné, Unifor Quebec Director.

The new 2-year contract replaced the collective agreement that expired on December 31, 2019. Contract talks began in October 2019 and were conducted in recent months remotely, with the assistance of mediators assigned by the federal government.

"I wish to thank our members for their support throughout the bargaining process. This is a good contract that will ensure fairness for members," said Dave Kissack, President of Unifor's Council 4000.

Zoltan Czippel, President of Local 100 echoed the message, adding that, "This deal represents the end of a long negotiation where the bargaining team put member's priorities front and centre. I'm proud to recommend adoption."

Details of the deal will only be released following ratification by members. Votes will be conducted in the coming weeks.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 257.00
2.47 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 48.25
-0.72 %
SGS 2’709.00
-0.91 %
Swisscom 485.40
-1.00 %
Novartis 80.53
-2.78 %
UBS Group 12.88
-3.05 %
Roche Hldg G 307.15
-3.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 356.20
-3.21 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-3.54 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
29.01.21
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
29.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin schiesst mit Musk-Erwähnung nach oben
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Novartis einigt sich mit BioNTech auf Impfstoffproduktion - Novartis-Aktie im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie verliert: Givaudan bleibt trotz Corona auf Kurs
Mark Cuban: Kryptowährungen sind genau wie die Dotcom-Blase - was das für Bitcoin bedeutet
Erste Experten warnen nach der Aktienrally vor einem Rücksetzer bei Plug Power, NEL und FuelCell
Coinbase will an die Börse: Das bedeutet dieser Schritt für die Kryptowelt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Eli Lilly-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Eli Lilly übertrifft Erwartungen - Corona-Medikament kurbelt Umsatz an
Bellevue Group erwartet Gewinnplus von 60 Prozent für 2020 - Aktie schiesst hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die Wall Street erlitt vor dem Wochenende herbe Verluste. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit