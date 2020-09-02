02.09.2020 21:55:00

Tenorshare Updated iCareFone to Transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading smartphone solution provider, has updated iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp/ WhatsApp Business messages between iOS and Android devices. There is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between iPhone and Android. Luckily, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer makes it possible.

Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone is by far the most needed feature. "Everybody wishes to share the WhatsApp chat history between iOS and Android flexibly, especially business man. That is why we update that function," said Mike Lee, CEO. "We hope to make life more convenient."

The new updates include:

  • Transfer, Backup & Restore WhatsApp Business Data (Support iOS and Android): It supports to transfer WhatsApp Business messages, including videos, images, and files between iOS and Android.
  • Fully compatible with the latest iOS 14 and Mac 11：It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone SE, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest 14.
  • View and export WhatsApp messages and links to HTML：Whether you need to save WhatsApp any data, you can use iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer to export them as file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as HTML.

    • Other features have been updated including:

    • Multi-directional Transfer WhatsApp between iOS and Android Device: Tenorshare's advanced technology and rich experience of data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transmission.
    • Backup WhatsApp iPhone/ Android to Mac Freely & Easily: It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer by one-click. It won't overwrite or delete previous backups.
    • Restore WhatsApp Backup to iPhone, iPad, Android: Restore WhatsApp backup without uninstalling.
    • Popular Social Apps Backup & Restore: It supports free backup and restoration of social apps like Kik, Line, Viber and WeChat to iOS system.

    Price and Availability:

    For 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95/month. The economic version is $39.95 for one year or $49.95 for lifetime.

    Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/whatsapp-transfer-backup-restore.html

    About Tenorshare

    Tenoshare is an international software company founded in 2007, known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/ 

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

    Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ5YOXPou1w&t=133s 

    IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0902s2p-tenorshare-icarefone-300dpi.jpg   

    This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com  

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenorshare-updated-icarefone-to-transfer-whatsapp-business-from-android-to-iphone-301123337.html

    SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Roche Hldg G 328.10
    		3.18 %
    Lonza Grp 568.40
    		2.82 %
    Alcon 52.80
    		2.52 %
    The Swatch Grp 196.20
    		2.51 %
    CieFinRichemont 61.94
    		2.38 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 373.00
    		0.97 %
    CS Group 10.00
    		0.93 %
    ABB 23.39
    		0.86 %
    LafargeHolcim 43.44
    		0.81 %
    Adecco Group 47.70
    		0.08 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    16:27
    		Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
    14:51
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
    10:00
    		NASDAQ 100-S&P 500 Volatility Ratio at Peak Levels
    08:48
    		SMI beendet negativen Trend
    01.09.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
    28.08.20
    		Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
    14.08.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    10:46
    		Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
    31.08.20
    		Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
    28.08.20
    		Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
    mehr
    Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
    Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
    15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
    Wall Street legt zu -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
    Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
    Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla auf Höhenflug
    Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
    Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
    Wie die US-Präsidentschaftswahl ausgehen und welche Folgen das Ergebnis haben könnte
    Roche-Aktie fester: Roche will Corona-Schnelltest noch im September herausbringen

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street legt zu -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
    An der Wall Street dominieren am Mittwoch die Bullen. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB