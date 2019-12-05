<
05.12.2019 14:45:00

Tennessee Utility Collaborates with Itron to Improve Water Delivery

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract to modernize the water distribution system at Consolidated Utility District (CUDRC) of Rutherford County, Tennessee. The utility will install Itron smart water communication modules throughout their 1,400 miles of water lines. CUDRC will leverage Itron’s network to improve operational efficiency, monitor water loss and streamline meter reading. The solution will also position the utility to transition to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), which will equip the utility to access valuable consumption data insights in near real-time.

CUDRC is one of the fastest growing districts in Tennessee with nearly 150,000 customers throughout its service territory. Itron’s solution will allow CUDRC to upgrade its existing water meters, which currently communicate with one-way Automated Meter Reading (AMR) modules. These enhanced modules will equip CUDRC to improve customer service, protect revenue and better manage water resources with detailed usage information. The project will improve CUDRC’s water operations by providing it with a highly accurate picture of the overall health of the distribution system including future leak sensors, shut off valves and network capabilities.

"By collaborating with Itron, we will be able to cost-effectively improve our operations and ensure reliable delivery of water to our customers,” said Bill Dunnill, general manager, CUDRC. "This solution will help us continue to meet our mission of excellence and innovation.”

"This collaboration is an excellent example of how utilities can take advantage of our smart devices to gain actionable insights into water use, distribution, leaks and more,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of networked solutions at Itron. "We are excited to extend our work in Tennessee by modernizing water infrastructure to enable greater efficiency, reliability and value.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and OpenWay® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Itron Inc. 80.10 0.06% Itron Inc.

