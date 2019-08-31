31.08.2019 19:01:00

Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Laguna Beach, California on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.  The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:35 am Pacific and run for 30 minutes. Roger Wood, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer and Ron Hundzinski, Executive Vice President Finance will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook, including the plan to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company.

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at  www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides will also be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the web site. A replay of the webcast will be available through October 11, 2019.

About Tenneco
Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 pro-forma revenue of $17.8 billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company.

Safe Harbor
This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Investor Inquiries          

Media Inquiries                                            



Linae Golla               

Bill Dawson

847 482-5162   

847 482-5807

lgolla@tenneco.com

bdawson@tenneco.com



Rich Kwas                   

Steve Blow

248 849-1340                  

517 262-0655

rich.kwas@tenneco.com

sblow@tenneco.com

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.

