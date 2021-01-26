SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’960 -0.1%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0783 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’856 0.2%  Bitcoin 28’813 0.8%  Dollar 0.8883 0.0%  Öl 55.9 1.3% 

26.01.2021 02:31:00

Tenneco Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Date And Conference Call Details

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.  The purpose of the call is to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, as well as to provide other information regarding the company's outlook.

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)

A live "listen only" webcast and presentation materials will be available on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.tenneco.com.  An archive of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call for one year. 

Telephone participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151813/e17b0eadaf

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.  Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. 

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in, using the passcode "Tenneco Inc."
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-833-366-1121
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-6733

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide.  Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investor inquiries:
Linae Golla
847-482-5162
lgolla@tenneco.com

Rich Kwas
248-849-1340
rich.kwas@tenneco.com

Media inquiries:
Bill Dawson
847-482-5807
bdawson@tenneco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-date-and-conference-call-details-301214552.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.

