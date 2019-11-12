+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2019 15:00:00

Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share payable December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %
Abbott Laboratories / Johnson & Johnson / Merck & Co. Inc. 50549039 65.00 % 8.00 %

Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.12 billion in 2018 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Tennant Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tennant Co.mehr Analysen

26.02.18 Tennant Buy Dougherty & Company LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:48
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold fällt auf 3-Monatstief
09:15
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
08:41
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tennant Co. 77.54 -0.36% Tennant Co.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Barry-Callebaut-Aktie bricht ein: Hauptaktionär Jacobs schliesst Aktienplatzierung zu 1'915 Franken ab
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen
SMI kaum verändert -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum verändert -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt tritt am Dienstag auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. An der Wall Street dürften sich Anleger zunächst zurückhalten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB