TenEleven Awarded Contract for Greenwich House to Implement Electronic Clinical Record (eCR ™) with Medication Assisted Treatment

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TenEleven Group LLC, a leading mental and behavioral health electronic health records (EHR) company, announced a new agreement with Greenwich House to implement their electronic Clinical Record (eCR ™) with Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).

Greenwich House has been a staple in the Metro New York City area for decades. From having an active part in the community response to the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic and now during the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to help their community thrive - also adding different services over the years to accommodate many different generational needs. Among them are mental and behavioral health services, which they began offering in the 1960's earning Greenwich House the recognition of having the first outpatient chemical dependency/drug treatment program in New York. "It is the ability to be at the forefront of the changes, and being innovative in how we address them," said Laura Langner, Interim Chief Programs Officer for Greenwich House. "We don't wait to see what everyone else is doing – we lead."

When asked why they chose TenEleven for their EHR needs, Langner responded "We need a partner, not a vendor. We have added different services over the course of decades," said Langner. "This compiles into a very disjointed group of services, every program using different EHR's, and even paper billing. It was very important to find an EHR that could meet all our needs from billing, incident management, MAT and more – we wanted a one-stop-shop. Greenwich House is a community, and we needed an EHR that felt that way too."

TenEleven looks forward to being an innovative push for Greenwich House, helping them to continue to respond to the community while bringing their entire Health Services Division onto one integrated EHR system, slated to be up and running by January 2021.

"The TenEleven Group is thrilled to be partnering with Greenwich House to support their long-standing commitment to servicing individuals in the Metro NYC area," said Bob Kirbis, General Manager of TenEleven. "We are committed to enhancing Greenwich House's services in the Behavioral Health space through our EHR and MAT capabilities and helping them achieve their current and future goals through the use of our software and services."

About TenEleven Group

TenEleven Group is a software and services company based in Buffalo, NY that provides software solutions for health and human services agencies. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types. Learn more about TenEleven including Medication Assisted Treatment https://10e11.com/services/behavioral-health-ehr-opioid-treatment/

About Greenwich House

Greenwich House, founded in 1902 in the settlement house tradition, has a mission to help individuals and families lead more fulfilling lives by offering social and health services, cultural and education programs and opportunities for civic involvement to New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Each year, Greenwich House provides some 15,000 New Yorkers with social, medical and cultural programs, all to support personal growth and enrichment. https://www.greenwichhouse.org/

Contact:

Emily Claypool

emily.claypool@therapybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teneleven-awarded-contract-for-greenwich-house-to-implement-electronic-clinical-record-ecr--with-medication-assisted-treatment-301144494.html

SOURCE TenEleven Group LLC.