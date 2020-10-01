+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 22:51:00

TenEleven Awarded Contract for Greenwich House to Implement Electronic Clinical Record (eCR ™) with Medication Assisted Treatment

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TenEleven Group LLC, a leading mental and behavioral health electronic health records (EHR) company, announced a new agreement with Greenwich House to implement their electronic Clinical Record (eCR ™) with Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).  

Greenwich House

Greenwich House has been a staple in the Metro New York City area for decades. From having an active part in the community response to the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic and now during the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to help their community thrive - also adding different services over the years to accommodate many different generational needs. Among them are mental and behavioral health services, which they began offering in the 1960's earning Greenwich House the recognition of having the first outpatient chemical dependency/drug treatment program in New York. "It is the ability to be at the forefront of the changes, and being innovative in how we address them," said Laura Langner, Interim Chief Programs Officer for Greenwich House. "We don't wait to see what everyone else is doing – we lead."  

When asked why they chose TenEleven for their EHR needs, Langner responded "We need a partner, not a vendor. We have added different services over the course of decades," said Langner. "This compiles into a very disjointed group of services, every program using different EHR's, and even paper billing. It was very important to find an EHR that could meet all our needs from billing, incident management, MAT and more – we wanted a one-stop-shop. Greenwich House is a community, and we needed an EHR that felt that way too."  

TenEleven looks forward to being an innovative push for Greenwich House, helping them to continue to respond to the community while bringing their entire Health Services Division onto one integrated EHR system, slated to be up and running by January 2021. 

"The TenEleven Group is thrilled to be partnering with Greenwich House to support their long-standing commitment to servicing individuals in the Metro NYC area," said Bob Kirbis, General Manager of TenEleven. "We are committed to enhancing Greenwich House's services in the Behavioral Health space through our EHR and MAT capabilities and helping them achieve their current and future goals through the use of our software and services." 

About TenEleven Group  
TenEleven Group is a software and services company based in Buffalo, NY that provides software solutions for health and human services agencies. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types. Learn more about TenEleven including Medication Assisted Treatment https://10e11.com/services/behavioral-health-ehr-opioid-treatment/  

About Greenwich House 
Greenwich House, founded in 1902 in the settlement house tradition, has a mission to help individuals and families lead more fulfilling lives by offering social and health services, cultural and education programs and opportunities for civic involvement to New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.  Each year, Greenwich House provides some 15,000 New Yorkers with social, medical and cultural programs, all to support personal growth and enrichment. https://www.greenwichhouse.org/ 

Contact:
Emily Claypool
emily.claypool@therapybrands.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teneleven-awarded-contract-for-greenwich-house-to-implement-electronic-clinical-record-ecr--with-medication-assisted-treatment-301144494.html

SOURCE TenEleven Group LLC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19:30
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:08
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
08:17
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:12
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen beenden den Handelstag im Plus. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB