Tencent's VooV Meeting now available in Malaysia, offering HD cloud conferencing services for enterprises

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for remote office and multi-country conferencing, Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Tencent, today introduces its cloud conferencing tool, VooV Meeting, in Malaysia, offering a high-definition, ultra-smooth and secure multi-person cloud conferencing solution. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect with their colleagues and business partners all over the world with VooV Meeting's extensive network and stability. Furthermore, during the novel coronavirus outbreak, Tencent Cloud will provide global users with special complimentary access to VooV Meeting's feature that connects up to 300 participants simultaneously.

Asiasoft Malaysia, China Construction Bank Malaysia (CCB Malaysia), and Green Packet Berhad (Green Packet), were among the first in the country to experience the use of VooV Meeting in order to maintain seamless communications and collaboration within their businesses as well as with external partners amid the recent coronavirus pandemic. Tencent also recently partnered with the United Nations for its 75th anniversary campaign, where VooV Meeting will be used in facilitating the largest global dialogue to date.

All these demonstrate the tool's capability to offer smooth, stable and reliable cloud-based HD conferencing services for different business occasions.

"We are glad to gain the trust of these Malaysia partners in using our services for their business communications. Built on Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge technology and Tencent's experience in the internet, audio and video communications fields in the past 21 years, VooV Meeting can provide exceptional stable coverage globally, outperforming other industry players." said Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group. "Meanwhile, 'Value for Users, Tech for Good' is Tencent's guiding principle, and we strive to incorporate social responsibility into our products and services. By providing complimentary access to VooV Meeting and donating medical resources including masks to Malaysia, we hope to maximize our support to Malaysian enterprises and citizens amid the country's movement control order."

VooV Meeting is equipped with a number of practical and convenient features to help users improve efficiency for online conferences, including the integration with WeChat's ecosystem which allows users to share meeting links through WeChat and to join meetings via WeChat's mini program without the need to download any applications. It also has facial beautification and blurred background functions, screen-sharing with automated watermark and the use of HD image and high-fidelity processing algorithms to enhance video quality and minimize ambient noise and keyboard sounds, among other features.

Mr. Felix Feng, CEO of CCB Malaysia said, "We proposed the use of VooV meeting in CCB Malaysia as soon as the outbreak of COVID-19 began, as it underpins the good connection among cross-functionality teams, ensuring a smooth and collaborative work. More importantly, CCB Malaysia leverages VooV Meeting as a powerful tool to coordinate large sums of charity efforts, bringing up medical supplies and other trade in need to Malaysia over this challenging period."

Mr. Joel Wong, VP of Customer Experience and Enterprise Agility from Green Packet commented "Since our government has issued the Movement Control Order as a COVID-19 pandemic countermeasure, the entire company has begun to work from home. To maintain business continuity and productivity, we have selected Tencent's VooV Meeting app as our primary communications platform that enables us to maintain close communications and collaboration across our global offices and business partners. We find Tencent's VooV Meeting app to be an extremely effective platform for communications and collaboration because of its ease of use, its extraordinary audio and video performance, and most importantly, its fundamental platform stability and security."

Mr. Wong Jiann Hui, technical director of Asiasoft Malaysia, said, "We adopt VooV meeting as our main tele-conferencing tool amid the pandemic as it could maintain quite a good connection even with a bad network. On top of that, features such as background blurring and AI makeup, among others, really fit well in a work-from-home setting, emphasizing a strong internet mindset in its product design."

The underlying technology architecture of VooV Meeting is backed by the secure and reliable Tencent Cloud, which has multiple layers of protection in terms of business data, management protocols, network equipment and access policy. Tencent Cloud also recently acquired the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS), proving its capability to provide the highest level of security to enterprise cloud users in Malaysia, Asia and around the world.

Learn more about the features of VooV Meeting and download the desktop version at https://voovmeeting.com/.

