Tencent Music is Building a Music Social Ecosystem with Advanced Technology and Services

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (hereinafter referred to as TME) recently attended Music Matters 2019, one of the top three music record exhibitions in the world hosted in Singapore, as the only digital music provider in China to be invited for the three consecutive years.

Dennis Hau, Group Vice President of TME, shared insights in regard to how technology can empower music to create infinite possibilities, during which he introduced the concept of TME's "music social ecosystem", a pan-entertainment social scene powered by technology providing music experiences of listening, singing, watching, performing and socializing around music.

QQ Music and WeSing, a music streaming app and a karaoke app that have both received wild success, are the representations of the Music Social Ecosystem.

 

Following the global trend of IoT, users have developed a higher need for services which have also given the growing hardware and digital music industry more possibilities. In Mr. Dennis Hau's speech, he specified that with QQ Music and WeSing as the representations, TME would continue to expand the boundaries of music life with more real-life applications and keep its pre-positioning whilst leading the industry in the four main "Music + Smart Scenes" areas: Music + Hardware, Music + Vehicle, Music + Wearable Device, and Music + Offline Experience.

Hau stated that, the products should be sustainable instead of merely being popular. WeSing as well as other TME products in the Music Social Ecosystem will continue to enhance and grow, providing TME with the confidence to spread the joy of music everywhere.

Besides China, WeSing, for instance, has created a craze in Southeast Asia. On Google Play for three consecutive months, it has been the No.1 music and audio app by downloads in the Philippines and Indonesia, as well as the top 2 music and audio app by downloads in Malaysia and Thailand. Also, WeSing has gained a high daily recommendation rate by Google Play in Southeast Asia. Hundreds of KOLs from this area have joined the WeSing network and uploaded thousands of Karaoke videos to the platform, bringing in massive amounts of engagements that are powered by the social features of WeSing.

