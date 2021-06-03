Tencent Cloud Launches Four New Internet Data Centers in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo

Launch of second and third availability zones in respective markets fulfills the fast-growing global customer demands of cloud-based services

HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing customer demand and increasing cloud computing spending all over the globe, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, today announced the launch of four new internet data centers (IDC) in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo. The addition of the new IDCs places Tencent Cloud's operation in 27 regions and 66 availability zones worldwide, ushering in the opening of the second availability zones (AZ2) in Bangkok, Frankfurt and Tokyo and the third (AZ3) in Hong Kong in order to addressing the ever-growing business needs around the world.

According to data from Frost & Sullivan[1], 52% of organizations globally are using cloud services as of 2020, with another 34% expected to add cloud infrastructure within the next two years. The latest information from Gartner[2] also indicates that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecasted to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total US$332.3 billion, up from US$270 billion in 2020, signifying more growth in the already burgeoning cloud industry in which Tencent Cloud intends to further flourish.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "The cloud industry is quickly evolving and growing, making Tencent Cloud look forward to further demonstrating its commitment to provide customers with more diverse cloud products as well as stronger redundancy and backup options. The launch of the new IDCs in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo at the same time is a significant development in our strategy to rapidly and efficiently expand our international portfolio. We are also planning to have over 30% growth in terms of our IDCs all over the world by end of this year."

Keeping up with Tencent Cloud's momentum of providing groundbreaking and state-of-the-art technologies, the new IDCs are all tier-3 design facilities and are located in prime network hub locations, providing highly-reliable and high-quality BGP integrated with major local and international network operators.

The launch of the new IDCs is the latest step forward in Tencent's robust growth strategies in terms of global infrastructure. In late 2020, Tencent Cloud has opened its second availability zone in Korea, followed by the first IDC in Indonesia as well as the third availability zone in Singapore in April 2021. The company is set to launch its second Indonesian IDC and its first in Bahrain by the end of the year.

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem, consistently enhancing its rich array of global services to both the public and private sectors.

[1] Frost & Sullivan: Discover 5 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2021 [2] Gartner

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.