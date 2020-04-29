Tencent Cloud and SDMC join hands to launch cloud-based SaaS video streaming services to expand business globally

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Tencent, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SDMC, a global leader in the field of Digital TV, to expand their businesses in the cloud-based video streaming markets globally. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's advanced technologies and SDMC's profound experience and knowledge in the OTT (over-the-top) industry, both parties are officially launching the SDMC XMediaTV Cloud, a cloud-based SaaS video streaming solution to provide services for OTT operators around the globe.

The signing of the MoU by Tommy Li, General Manager of Video Department at Tencent Cloud, and David Li, CEO of SDMC, officially marks the start of the close collaboration between the two parties to jointly strengthen their commitment on product development and further grow their businesses in the global market.

Statistics show that the demand for cloud-based video streaming services has been increasing, with video now being a mainstream, powerful and effective communications medium. It is crucial for OTT operators in particular to deploy cloud-based solutions in order to swiftly start their OTT services with a relatively low investment cost, as well as to scale their cloud services up and down with great flexibility to accommodate their business development.

Leveraging the expertise and technological resource of both Tencent Cloud and SDMC, the launch of SDMC XMediaTV Cloud will offer solutions to integrate the ecosystem of OTT and Smart Home businesses. While SDMC provides the hardware and applications OTT as well as media resources management systems, Tencent Cloud offers audio and video AI&SDK, global cloud resources and digital content including videos, cloud gaming and IOT Smart Home solutions, among others.

With SDMC XMediaTV Cloud, OTT operators will no longer need to spend months purchasing servers and customizing products as they could set up and activate an OTT video service in a few minutes and configure their cloud set up flexibly, significantly quickening the whole development cycle. In the future, users around the world will not only be able to watch various video programs on big TV screens, but will also have access to cloud gaming, search, shopping, and even Smart Homes operation.

Tencent Cloud and SDMC will work closely to expand their businesses in the global markets. David Li, CEO of SDMC, said, "SDMC has currently served over 200 operator customers, covering over 100 million households around the world. Through this collaboration, we could introduce Tencent Cloud's high-performing products to our operator customers, and therefore greatly enhance their service capabilities and profitability. What's more, the video AI technology, Extreme Speed High Definition technology as well as Tencent's cloud gaming service will also help boost our overall competitiveness."

Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent's International Business Group, said, "Tencent Cloud provides global access to customers who need advanced technologies and a resilient environment. We are delighted to collaborate with SDMC in bolstering the abilities and efficiencies of the OTT industry via our cloud technologies, which are certified by a wealth of internationally recognized compliance standards. We look forward to deepening our relationship with SDMC and further expanding our businesses across the globe through this collaboration."

Tencent Cloud has built more than 1,300 transmission nodes in over 50 countries and regions, with a total bandwidth of more than 100 Tbps over 50 global operators and over 200 overseas cache nodes. The industry-leading Tencent Cloud Extreme Speed High Definition (TESHD) technology employed can save 40% of bandwidth while ensuring the higher-definition video quality of the OTT platforms won't be compromised.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communications and social platforms, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2004.

About SDMC

As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV/Linux devices, OTT/IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future. Since 2003, we have served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200429/2789758-1

SOURCE Tencent