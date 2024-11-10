Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’798 -1.0%  SPI 15’731 -0.9%  Dow 43’989 0.6%  DAX 19’215 -0.8%  Euro 0.9379 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’803 -1.0%  Gold 2’684 -0.7%  Bitcoin 66’909 0.9%  Dollar 0.8758 0.4%  Öl 74.0 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Was passiert mit der Ausschüttung bei einer Fonds- oder ETF-Anlage?
Experten sehen bei Microsoft-Aktie Potenzial
Oktober 2024: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Swiss Re-Aktie
New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu
Trump-Sieg treibt Tesla-Aktie: Börsenwert klettert über eine Billion Dollar
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Tenaris Aktie [Valor: 1518297 / ISIN: US88031M1099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.11.2024 19:41:03

Tenaris to Commence a USD 700 million Share Buyback Program

Tenaris
32.30 CHF -0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris”) announced today that pursuant to its USD700 million Share Buyback Program (the "Program”) announced on November 6, 2024, to be executed in the open market, it has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution (the "Bank”).

The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Tenaris’s ordinary shares independently of and uninfluenced by Tenaris and will act in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Regulations”). Under the buyback agreement, purchases of shares may continue during any closed periods of Tenaris in accordance with the Regulations.

This Program shall start on November 11, 2024, and end no later than March 26, 2025. Ordinary shares purchased under this Program will be cancelled in due course.

Any buyback of ordinary shares pursuant to this Program will be carried out under the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2020. Under the previous $1.2 billion share buyback, which ran from November 5, 2023 to August 2, 2024, the Company purchased a total number of ordinary shares representing 6.07% of its total issued share capital measured as at the launch of the program. This Program will cover up to USD 700 million (excluding customary transaction fees), subject to a maximum of 46,373,915 ordinary shares representing the remainder 3.93% of the Company’s issued share capital (measured also as at the launch of the previous program) that may be repurchased under the above-referred authority (which authorizes repurchases up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital). The general meeting of shareholders of the Company may extend or renew such authority at any time and from time to time.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna        
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com