Tenaris Files 2023 Annual Report, 2023 Sustainability Report, and Convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) filed today its 2023 Annual Report and its 2023 Sustainability Report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and with the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. These reports (which contain the financial and non-financial information required by applicable Luxembourg law for the year ended December 31, 2023, including Tenaris’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023, Tenaris’s annual accounts as at December 31, 2023, and their related external auditors’ reports and consolidated management report and certifications) is available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam, the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.



Holders of Tenaris’s shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

In addition, on March 25, 2024, Tenaris will convene its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 30, 2024, at 15:00 (Central European time), and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held immediately after the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The convening notice (which includes the agendas for the meetings and the procedures for attending and/or voting at the meetings) will be published in such newspapers and filed with regulators, as required by applicable law, and will be available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam, the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.

The following documents will also be available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com as of the date of the convening notice:

information on Tenaris’s total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;

the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains procedures for attending and/or voting at the meetings, and reports on each item of the meeting agendas and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings);

the 2023 Annual Report;

the 2023 Sustainability Report;

the 2023 Compensation Report;

the proposed Compensation Policy;

the proposed amendments to the Company’s articles of association, and

the forms required for purposes of attending and/or voting at the meetings.

Copies of these documents will also be available, free of charge, at Tenaris’s registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00 (Central European time). In addition, shareholders registered in the Company’s share register may request electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, to investors@tenaris.com.

