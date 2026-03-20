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20.03.2026 20:28:39
Ten-Year Yield Skyrockets To Nearly Eight-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Treasuries plummeted during trading on Friday, extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions.
Bond prices moved sharply lower in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved opposite of its price, soared 11.0 basis points to 4.391 percent.
With the substantial increase, the ten-year yield skyrocketed to its highest closing level since late July 2025.
The sell-off by treasuries came amid continued volatility by the price of crude oil, which has been a key driver of trading in recent sessions.
The price of crude oil for May delivery has shown wild swings over the course of the session but is currently spiking by more than 3 percent.
Crude oil prices initially surged amid news of new attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East but gave back ground amid reports suggesting the U.S. is weighing lifting sanctions on some Iranian oil to increase supply and bring down prices.
However, the surge resumed due in part to comments from President Donald Trump, who suggested in an interview with MS Now's Stephanie Ruhle that the U.S. would continue to attack Iran until they can "never rebuild."
While oil prices have been on a rollercoaster rise in recent sessions, they remain sharply higher compared to when the war began, fueling concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates.
CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates the Federal Reserve is not likely to cut interest rates this year and there's a chance rates could even be higher by the end of the year.
Next week's trading will likely continue to be driven by developments in the Middle East war and the impact on crude oil prices.
Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
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Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt
Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.
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