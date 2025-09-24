Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’979 -1.0%  SPI 16’651 -0.9%  Dow 46’137 -0.3%  DAX 23’667 0.2%  Euro 0.9335 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’465 -0.1%  Gold 3’731 -0.9%  Bitcoin 90’260 1.8%  Dollar 0.7953 0.5%  Öl 69.2 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
AWS dominiert Cloud-Markt - NVIDIA-Aktie beendet direkten Wettbewerb
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: Aktivitäten auf dem US-Markt werden verstärkt
Konjunkturdaten bremsen Euro zum Dollar und Franken
Krypto-Treasury-Unternehmen: Warum blosses Nachahmen von Strategy & Co. nicht reicht
Kuiper gegen Starlink: Hat Amazons Satellitenprojekt das Zeug, SpaceX einzuholen?
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
24.09.2025 21:19:13

Ten-Year Yield Rises To Nearly Three-Week High

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved to the downside during trading on Wednesday, offsetting the strength seen over the course of the previous session.

Bond prices drifted lower as the day progressed, ending the day firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 2.7 basis points to 4.147 percent.

The ten-year yield more than offset the 2.3 basis point decrease seen on yesterday's session, reaching its highest closing level in almost three weeks.

The pullback by treasuries may have reflected lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Tuesday.

Powell noted in remarks at an event in Rhode Island that near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside, which he called a "challenging situation."

"Two-sided risks mean that there is no risk-free path," Powell said. "If we ease too aggressively, we could leave the inflation job unfinished and need to reverse course later to fully restore 2 percent inflation."

"If we maintain restrictive policy too long, the labor market could soften unnecessarily," he continued. "When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate."

Powell reiterated that monetary policy is "not on a preset course" and said future interest rate decisions would be based on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.

A Commerce Department report morning showing new home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly skyrocketed to their highest level in well over three years in August may have also reduced the safe-haven appeal of bonds.

The Commerce Department said new home sales soared by 20.5 percent to an annual rate of 800,000 in August after slumping by 1.8 percent to a revised rate of 664,000 in July.

Economists had expected new home sales to slip by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of 650,000 from the 652,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected spike, housing starts leapt to their highest level since hitting an annual rate of 807,000 in January 2022.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and existing home sales.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:00 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Compass, Macy´s & PACS)
11:01 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold-Hausse?
10:15 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
06:17 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Seitwärts in der Schiebezone
23.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
23.09.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck – Edelmetalle haussieren
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’519.83 18.63 SJXBGU
Short 12’738.41 13.97 UUOSMU
Short 13’218.57 8.90 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’978.83 24.09.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’499.78 19.07 B74SQU
Long 11’235.76 13.43 B45S7U
Long 10’738.23 8.64 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich Plus -- US-Börsen fallen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
BYD-Aktie schwächelt: So rüstet sich der Elektroautobauer gegen mögliche NVIDIA-Lieferstopps
Aktien von SoftBank und Oracle uneins: Fünf neue KI-Rechenzentren im Rahmen des Stargate-Projekts geplant
SAP und OpenAI wollen deutsche Verwaltung mit sicherer KI versorgen - Aktie zieht an
ETFs nicht gleich risikofrei: Was Anleger wissen müssen
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: Aktivitäten auf dem US-Markt werden verstärkt
Aktien von D-Wave und IonQ reagieren uneins auf neue US-Politikinitiativen
Gerresheimer-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Bafin untersucht Konzernabschluss auf Fehler in der Rechnungslegung
Eli Lilly baut neues Werk - Novo Nordisk-Aktie gerät stärker in den Konkurrenzkampf

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}