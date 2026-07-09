|
09.07.2026 21:36:56
Ten-Year Yield Pulls Back Off Highest Closing Level In Well Over A Month
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower over the past two sessions, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Thursday.
Bond prices moved steadily higher over the course of the day before closing firmly positive. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.0 basis points to 4.539 percent.
The decrease came after the ten-year yield jumped to its highest closing level in well over a month in the previous session.
The rebound by treasuries came as the price of crude oil futures pulled back sharply following a two-day surge, with U.S. crude oil futures tumbling by more than 2 percent.
Oil prices gave back ground despite the renewed exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran, as traders remain optimistic that a full-blown war can be avoided.
The pullback was partly attributed to President Donald Trump's claim that Iran wants to "make a deal so badly," although that is in line with his typical rhetoric.
Trump's comment came after U.S. Central Command said forces attacked about 90 military targets in an effort to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Iran reportedly responded to the latest round of U.S. airstrikes with attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 4th.
The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 215,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 219,000 from the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!
Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.
Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGegenbewegung eingesetzt: SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 25'000 Punkten -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Japan gegen den Trend mit Gewinnen
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt griffen die Anleger zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich unentschlossen.