Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9310 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’983 1.3%  Bitcoin 84’003 2.0%  Dollar 0.8102 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ausblick: Under Armour gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Arm-Aktie profitiert: Umsatz übertrifft Analystenerwartungen
Ausblick: ConocoPhillips öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
AMD-Aktie letztlich fester: NVIDIA-Konkurrent meldet weniger Gewinn als erwartet - Umsatz zieht an
Ausblick: Moderna zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
05.11.2025 21:21:06

Ten-Year Yield Jumps To One-Month Higher Following Upbeat Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the increase seen in the previous session.

Bond prices came under pressure in morning trading and remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.8 basis points to 4.157 percent.

The ten-year yield more than offset the 1.7 basis point dip seen on Tuesday, reaching its highest closing level in a month.

The weakness among treasuries came in reaction to some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. rebounded by more than expected in the month of October.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 42,000 jobs in October after slipping by a revised 29,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 25,000 jobs compared to the loss of 32,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing U.S. service sector activity returned to expansion in the month of October.

The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 52.4 in October after falling to 50.0 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 50.8.

With the bigger than expected increase, the services PMI reached its highest level since hitting 53.5 in February.

The upbeat data reduced bonds' safe-haven appeal, although the Federal Reserve is still seen as likely to lower interest rates by another quarter point next month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ KLA-Tencor
NEU✅ Applied Materials
NEU✅ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Manhattan Associates Inc
❌ Euronext N.V.
❌ Intercontinental Exchange

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:21 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
09:14 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
08:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
07:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
EVOTEC-Aktie knickt ein: EVOTEC kämpft weiter mit Verlusten - Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Sandoz
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ausgedient?
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:54 Selenskyj: Mehr internationale Hilfe für Energienetz nötig
21:47 GNW-News: Axi nimmt an der Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 teil
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Nordea auf 'Buy' - Ziel 16,70 Euro
21:23 ROUNDUP 2/Trump nach Wahlabend: nicht gut für die Republikaner
20:58 Devisen: Euro stagniert unter 1,15 US-Dollar
20:34 Nach Wahl in New York - Mamdani gibt Übergangsteam bekannt
20:31 ROUNDUP/Trump nach Wahlabend: nicht gut für die Republikaner
20:20 Supreme Court stellt kritische Fragen zu Trumps Zöllen
20:05 Aktien New York: Erholung von Vortagesverlusten
20:03 Nationaler Sicherheitsrat beschließt Aktionsplan