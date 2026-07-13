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13.07.2026 21:23:09

Ten-Year Yield Jumps To Nearly Two-Month Closing High

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen during last Friday's session, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices saw modest weakness early in the day but slid more firmly negative territory as the session progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 4.0 basis points to 4.609 percent.

The ten-year yield added to the 3.0 basis point increase seen during last Friday's session, reaching its highest closing level in almost two months.

The continued weakness among treasuries came amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures soaring by nearly 9 percent amid the continued exchange of attacks between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Central Command said it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions.

Tehran responded by attacking Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, further straining the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains open but said he is reinstating the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump also said the U.S. would be reimbursed at a rate of 20 percent on all cargo shipped through the strait as the U.S. serves as the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait."

The sharp increase by the price of crude oil led to renewed concerns about the outlook for inflation and the possibility of higher interest rates.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’862.18 19.77 SJ1B5U
Short 15’162.64 13.82 S6BA1U
Short 15’738.48 8.90 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’266.18 13.07.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’692.30 19.63 S2B93U
Long 13’384.84 13.82 SNB4VU
Long 12’827.93 8.98 SJYBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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