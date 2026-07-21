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Plus500 Depot
21.07.2026 21:34:32

Ten-Year Treasury Yield Reaches Highest Closing Level In Two Months

(RTTNews) - Following the notable downward move seen in the previous sessions, treasuries saw continued weakness during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.0 basis points to 4.628 percent.

The ten-year yield added to the 5.7 basis point surge seen during Monday's session, reaching its highest closing level in two months.

The continued weakness among treasuries came amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking by more than 2 percent.

Oil prices reached their highest levels in over a month amid the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command said it conducted its tenth straight of attacks against Iran on Monday night, leading to retaliatory strikes by Iran on countries across the gulf region.

The jump in oil prices has led to renewed concerns about the outlook for inflation and the possibility of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, weighing on treasuries.

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Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’850.48 19.94 SY7BHU
Short 15’150.70 13.97 S6BA1U
Short 15’726.09 8.94 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’298.26 21.07.2026 17:30:31
Long 13’702.82 19.94 S2B93U
Long 13’395.13 13.97 SHB7NU
Long 12’805.14 8.91 BSUBWU
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