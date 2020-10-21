SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle -w-
21.10.2020 01:15:00

Ten Hicks Thomas Lawyers Named to 2020 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten lawyers with Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP have been named to the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers, a legal ranking that recognizes no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys each year.

Hicks Thomas LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP)

Nine partners have earned recognition as leading business litigation lawyers in Texas, and one has been recognized for his appellate expertise. And once again, Hicks Thomas partner Robin L. Harrison has been named among the Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

Super Lawyers has recognized firm partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Stewart Hoffer, Courtney Ervin, Gregg Laswell, Stephen Loftin, Paul L. Mitchell, Allen Rustay and Jay Old for their business litigation practices. Mr. Old also earned honors for his civil litigation defense work. Firm partner Stephen Barrick is recognized for his appellate practice.

These firm honors come just two months after 12 Hicks Thomas lawyers earned recognition in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, another highly respected peer-review attorney guide.   

"It's great to have ten lawyers recognized this year," said Mr. Thomas. "We think we have assembled a pretty special team and appreciate the recognition of our peers."

Hicks Thomas is one of Houston's premier litigation boutiques, led by a group of veteran trial lawyers with extensive experience in a broad range of industries and practice areas, including construction, energy, environmental, insurance and trade secrets. While based in Texas, the firm handles client matters across the country.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. The 2020 Texas list will be published in the November issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For a full list visit www.superlawyers.com. 

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at https://www.hicks-thomas.com.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ten-hicks-thomas-lawyers-named-to-2020-list-of-texas-super-lawyers-301156365.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.22
2.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.56
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 211.70
0.47 %
CS Group 9.86
0.45 %
Geberit 547.80
0.44 %
Novartis 77.77
-1.04 %
SGS 2’402.00
-1.11 %
Swisscom 476.70
-1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 307.05
-1.41 %
Alcon 55.20
-2.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.10.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
20.10.20
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV
20.10.20
Will Fed Underwrite Another Stimulus?
20.10.20
SMI mit gemischten Vorgaben
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
mehr
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Apple, Facebook & Co.: Barclays befürchtet Aktien-Ausverkauf bei den Tech-Riesen
Roche-Tochter Genentech: FDA-Zulassung für Venclexta-Kombinationen bei myeloischer Leukämie - Roche-Aktie leichter
Nokia soll erstes Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond errichten
Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Epigenomics-Aktie nach schwerem Rückschlag in den USA auf Rekordtief
2020 voller Herausforderungen: So sollten Anleger laut Morgan Stanley jetzt reagieren
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Pfizer-Aktie zieht an: Swissmedic prüft zweites Zulassungsgesuch für Corona-Impfstoff

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen erholten sich nach einem schwachen Vortag. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit