Ten Hicks Thomas Lawyers Named to 2020 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten lawyers with Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP have been named to the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers, a legal ranking that recognizes no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys each year.

Nine partners have earned recognition as leading business litigation lawyers in Texas, and one has been recognized for his appellate expertise. And once again, Hicks Thomas partner Robin L. Harrison has been named among the Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

Super Lawyers has recognized firm partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Stewart Hoffer, Courtney Ervin, Gregg Laswell, Stephen Loftin, Paul L. Mitchell, Allen Rustay and Jay Old for their business litigation practices. Mr. Old also earned honors for his civil litigation defense work. Firm partner Stephen Barrick is recognized for his appellate practice.

These firm honors come just two months after 12 Hicks Thomas lawyers earned recognition in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, another highly respected peer-review attorney guide.

"It's great to have ten lawyers recognized this year," said Mr. Thomas. "We think we have assembled a pretty special team and appreciate the recognition of our peers."

Hicks Thomas is one of Houston's premier litigation boutiques, led by a group of veteran trial lawyers with extensive experience in a broad range of industries and practice areas, including construction, energy, environmental, insurance and trade secrets. While based in Texas, the firm handles client matters across the country.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. The 2020 Texas list will be published in the November issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For a full list visit www.superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at https://www.hicks-thomas.com.

