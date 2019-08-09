TEMSA Delivers 30 Vehicles to Serbia

ADANA, Turkey, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, a leading global automotive brand with more than 50 years of experience in bus, coach and midibus production, delivered 30 vehicles, consisting of LD SB Plus (20 units), HD12 (4 units), HD13 (5 units) and Maraton (1 unit) models, to Lasta, one of the largest tour operators in Serbia.

Gülçinay Mumcu, Turkish Commercial Counsellor for Serbia, undersecretary Ayşe Uzer, representing the Turkish Embassy to Serbia, Vladan Sekulic, General Manager and Sasa Milisevic, Chairman, Lasta, and Hakan Koralp, Chief Sales Officer, TEMSA, attended the delivery ceremony where the wide product range of TEMSA was on display on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Speaking at the ceremony, TEMSA chief sales officer Hakan Koralp said, "The delivery of these 30 vehicles marks the launch of this project, which we have been working on for over a year and a half with a strong focus and belief in the commercial potential of the region. This step that we have taken with Lasta in Serbia is only the start of a series of projects that we aim to finalize with other major operators in the region in the near future. As two well-established brands, each with over half a century of experience in their respective fields, TEMSA and Lasta have demonstrated a successful partnership, which I believe will set an example for several other large operators in the Western Balkans."

