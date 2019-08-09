09.08.2019 11:27:00

TEMSA Delivers 30 Vehicles to Serbia

ADANA, Turkey, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, a leading global automotive brand with more than 50 years of experience in bus, coach and midibus production, delivered 30 vehicles, consisting of LD SB Plus (20 units), HD12 (4 units), HD13 (5 units) and Maraton (1 unit) models, to Lasta, one of the largest tour operators in Serbia.

From left to right Aykan Cavlak, Petar Filipoviç, Vladan Sekulic, Hakan Koralp (PRNewsfoto/TEMSA)

Gülçinay Mumcu, Turkish Commercial Counsellor for Serbia, undersecretary Ayşe Uzer, representing the Turkish Embassy to Serbia, Vladan Sekulic, General Manager and Sasa Milisevic, Chairman, Lasta, and Hakan Koralp, Chief Sales Officer, TEMSA, attended the delivery ceremony where the wide product range of TEMSA was on display on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Speaking at the ceremony, TEMSA chief sales officer Hakan Koralp said, "The delivery of these 30 vehicles marks the launch of this project, which we have been working on for over a year and a half with a strong focus and belief in the commercial potential of the region. This step that we have taken with Lasta in Serbia is only the start of a series of projects that we aim to finalize with other major operators in the region in the near future. As two well-established brands, each with over half a century of experience in their respective fields, TEMSA and Lasta have demonstrated a successful partnership, which I believe will set an example for several other large operators in the Western Balkans."

 

TEMSA Serbia (PRNewsfoto/TEMSA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/temsa-delivers-30-vehicles-to-serbia-300899340.html

SOURCE TEMSA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Marktidee: Thyssenkrupp – Pullback oder mehr?
10:25
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09:21
SMI zurück in der Spur
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
08.08.19
Reverse Convertible auf den 3-Month USD LIBOR
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Merz: Bundesregierung Schuld an möglicher CDU-Wahlniederlage im Osten
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet
MYbank von Alibaba-Chef Jack Ma verleiht Milliarden an kleine Firmen und Privatpersonen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI pendelt um Vortagesschluss -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt stehen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien weisen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB