Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’013 1.0%  SPI 19’199 0.8%  Dow 49’175 0.8%  DAX 24’986 0.0%  Euro 0.9118 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’117 0.0%  Gold 5’144 -1.6%  Bitcoin 49’543 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7739 -0.1%  Öl 71.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Swisscom874251Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132VAT31186490Sunrise Communications138622040
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Sandisk-Aktie im Fokus: Das nächste NVIDIA?
Neuer Super-Zyklus in den Emerging Markets?
ServiceNow-Aktie trotz KI-Sorgen im Fokus: JPMorgan ist für diese Softwaretitel optimistisch
Tesla-Aktie, SpaceX & Co.: Darum steht Elon Musk an der Spitze der Forbes-Innovatoren-Liste
ETF-Strategien gegen Marktcrash: So können sich Anleger schützen
Suche...

Tempus AI Aktie 135855934 / US88023B1035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.02.2026 03:48:25

Tempus AI Inc Q4 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

Tempus AI
44.22 CHF 0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI Inc (TEM) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$54.17 million, or -$0.30 per share. This compares with -$13.01 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tempus AI Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$7.34 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.0% to $367.21 million from $200.68 million last year.

Tempus AI Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$54.17 Mln. vs. -$13.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.30 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $367.21 Mln vs. $200.68 Mln last year.

The company is providing FY26 revenue guidance of approximately $1.59 billion.