Tempur Sealy To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 25th

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (800)-850-2903. The dial-in number for international callers is (224)-357-2399. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tempursealy.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About the Company
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635. 

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-july-25th-300883803.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

