29.04.2020 23:15:00

Tempur Sealy Foundation Announces Donations Of $160,000 To Support Charities Serving Communities During COVID-19 Crisis

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc., (NYSE: TPX) announced today that the Tempur Sealy Foundation is donating $160,000 to charities that are serving communities during the COVID-19 crisis. These charities include, among others, The Red Cross, The United Way, KVC Kentucky, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, Sunrise Children's Services and Lexington Rescue Mission.

An employee at Tempur Sealy's Medina, Ohio plant sews face masks. TSI plants across the country and around the world are manufacturing products for the COVID-19 relief effort. Many of the face masks are being donated to charity.

"These charities do amazing work every day, but their services have never been more important than they are in this current challenging environment," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman, CEO and President. "The Tempur Sealy Foundation is pleased to continue to provide financial support for the life-changing work they are doing in our community."

KVC Kentucky, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, Sunrise Children's Services, and Lexington Rescue Mission have been supported by the Tempur Sealy Foundation since it was founded.

In addition to the financial support, Tempur Sealy is also providing these charities with 10,000 masks for use by their employees and clients. Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Tempur Sealy has repurposed a percentage of its worldwide manufacturing capability to make relief mattresses, masks and other products needed by the medical and relief community. The company is producing hundreds of thousands of mattresses, masks and other relief products for the cause. Many are being donated and the rest are being sold at the company's cost.

"Early on, the company made the decision to pivot part of our extensive manufacturing capacity and make products that are needed by government, medical and relief organizations," Thompson added. "Two of our corporate values are 'We do the right thing' and 'We care about each other.' Manufacturing these products that are in such demand allows us to demonstrate these corporate values."

Tempur Sealy is also continuing its robust mattress donation program for charities, with a focus on COVID-19-related needs. The company has donated more than 200,000 mattresses to charity in the last decade. Recently, Tempur Sealy donated mattresses to The Hope Center's overflow homeless shelter at Lexington's Transylvania University, as well as to their Women's Center.

About the Company
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635. 

About the Tempur Sealy Foundation
The mission of the Tempur Sealy Foundation, founded in 2017, is to provide financial support for charities assisting children and families near Tempur Sealy's world headquarters of Lexington, Ky. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated more than $400,000 to charities. In December 2019, Tempur Sealy made a special contribution of 100,000 shares of its common stock to charities, including the Tempur Sealy Foundation. In April, Tempur Sealy Chairman, CEO and President Scott Thompson pledged to contribute his remaining 2020 net base salary to the Tempur Sealy Foundation. In addition, the Tempur Sealy Board of Directors elected to forego their board fees for the remainder of 2020 which will be contributed to the Tempur Sealy Foundation. Other executives have also volunteered to contribute a portion of their base salaries to support the Foundation.

Contact:
Rick Maynard        
Tempur Sealy Public Relations  
Phone: 859-455-2477        
Email: Rick.Maynard@tempursealy.com

Boxes of face masks are prepared for shipping from Tempur Sealy's Medina, Ohio plant. TSI plants across the country and around the world are manufacturing products for the COVID-19 relief effort. Many of the face masks are being donated to charity.

(PRNewsfoto/Tempur Sealy International, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-foundation-announces-donations-of-160-000-to-support-charities-serving-communities-during-covid-19-crisis-301049632.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

