SMI 13’996 0.0%  SPI 19’222 0.1%  Dow 49’273 0.2%  DAX 25’093 0.4%  Euro 0.9124 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’158 0.7%  Gold 5’188 0.9%  Bitcoin 51’315 3.5%  Dollar 0.7742 0.1%  Öl 71.3 0.2% 
Adecco-Aktie leicht höher: Erholungskurs im Schlussquartal fortgesetzt - Neue Verwaltungsräte
Ausblick: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (Munich Re) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Sandisk-Aktie im Fokus: Das nächste NVIDIA?
Ausblick: NEL ASA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
25.02.2026 14:50:25

Tempest Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From TPST-2003 Study, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Wednesday announced clinical data from the ongoing REDEEM-1 Phase 1/2a trial evaluating TPST-2003, a CD19/BCMA dual-targeting CAR-T therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Patients in the trial experienced no Grade three or higher cytokine release syndrome. Meanwhile, one patient treated at the highest dose level experienced low-grade immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome.

The company added that the results of the ongoing REDEEM-1 study are consistent with prior clinical results, including a 24-patient Phase 1/2 IIT, which showed overall response rate of 100 percent, and complete response rate of 89.5 percent.

Tempest plans to present the complete results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a REDEEM-1 study, as well as updated data from the Phase 1/2 IIT, in 2026.

Based on data generated so far, the company intends to submit a U.S. IND application and, subject to clearance, initiate a U.S. registrational study of TPST-2003 in 2026.

In the pre-market, Tempest's stock is trading at $2.4, down 3.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

11:50 Ungewissheit über Zölle bleibt bestehen
09:29 SMI klettert erstmals über 14.000er-Marke
09:25 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
08:00 Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips treten auf der Stelle
24.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’565.14 20.00 S3JB1U
Short 14’862.98 14.00 SWKBJU
Short 15’441.81 8.86 SJ1B5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’995.92 25.02.2026 14:33:33
Long 13’421.30 19.44 SJIBWU
Long 13’111.66 13.72 S18BJU
Long 12’566.39 8.92 SATBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Offenbar Zuschlag für Drohnen-Auftrag der Bundeswehr erhalten - auch RENK und TKMS schwächer
Alles beim Alten: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Dreifach-Schock belastet den dänischen Pharma-Riesen
Oerlikon-Aktie dennoch zweistellig im Plus: Umsatzminus in 2025
SAP-Aktie zwischen Handelsrisiken und KI-Konkurrenz: Teradata-Deal sorgt nicht für Entlastung
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
SMI nach Rekord letztlich unter 14'000 Punkten -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag Verlust reich

Datum Titel
14:37 Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholung dürfte weitergehen - KI-Champ Nvidia im Fokus
14:37 Prüfverfahren nach Zwangsübernachtung im Flugzeug
14:35 Deutsche Börse-News: "Trend geht Richtung Europa und Schwellenländer" (ETFs)
14:33 Merz: China soll Einfluss auf Russland nehmen
14:31 EU-Kommission schlägt vor: EU-Roaming auch im Westbalkan
14:31 EU: USA signalisieren Einhaltung von Zolldeal
14:30 VERMISCHTES/ROUNDUP 2: Mehr Verkehrstote - Wie steht es um die 'Vision Zero'?
14:23 ROUNDUP 2: Heidelberg Materials peilt bei operativem Gewinn erneut Rekord an
14:20 WDH/ROUNDUP 2: Fresenius will weiter profitabel wachsen - Ausblick enttäuscht
14:17 WDH/ROUNDUP 2: Eon plant bis 2030 Investitionen von 48 Milliarden Euro