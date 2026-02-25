|
25.02.2026 14:50:25
Tempest Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From TPST-2003 Study, Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Wednesday announced clinical data from the ongoing REDEEM-1 Phase 1/2a trial evaluating TPST-2003, a CD19/BCMA dual-targeting CAR-T therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Patients in the trial experienced no Grade three or higher cytokine release syndrome. Meanwhile, one patient treated at the highest dose level experienced low-grade immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome.
The company added that the results of the ongoing REDEEM-1 study are consistent with prior clinical results, including a 24-patient Phase 1/2 IIT, which showed overall response rate of 100 percent, and complete response rate of 89.5 percent.
Tempest plans to present the complete results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a REDEEM-1 study, as well as updated data from the Phase 1/2 IIT, in 2026.
Based on data generated so far, the company intends to submit a U.S. IND application and, subject to clearance, initiate a U.S. registrational study of TPST-2003 in 2026.
In the pre-market, Tempest's stock is trading at $2.4, down 3.61 percent on the Nasdaq.
Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.
Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHeimische Zahlenflut und anstehende NVIDIA-Bilanz: SMI stabil -- DAX überspringt 25'000 Punkte -- US-Börsen fester erwartet -- KI-Hoffnungen trieben Asiens Börsen - Nikkei mit Rekord
SMI-Anleger halten zur Wochenmitte die Füsse still. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen moderate Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street dürfte in Grün starten. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.