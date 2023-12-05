Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tempest Announces Leadership Transition to Drive Future Growth

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest, a portfolio company of Pfingsten Partners and a leading player in the telecom industry, today announced a strategic leadership transition appointing a new CEO to position the company for continued success and growth.

Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Tempest

Joe Hart will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reporting directly to the Board of Directors. With over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Joe Hart brings a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and operational excellence to Tempest. His extensive background includes pivotal roles in the telecom space at AT&T, Goodman Networks, Unified Field Services, MasTec Advanced Technologies, and most recently, as Chief Operating Officer of Greater Tech Holdings, where he successfully led a team of over 600 employees, driving business growth and implementing cutting-edge operational processes. He received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and a master's from University of Texas at Dallas.

Jessica Firestone, President and Founder of Tempest will report directly to Joe Hart and continue to focus on delivering excellent service to valued customers and partners as well as focusing on future growth areas across the business.

Tempest also expresses its gratitude to Dan Firestone, outgoing Chief Operating Officer, for his 18 years of leadership and dedicated service. Starting December 31st, Dan will transition to a board advisor role, continuing to contribute his valuable insights to the organization.

"We are excited about the wealth of experience and leadership that Joe brings to Tempest," said Jessica Firestone, Founder and President. "This strategic transition positions us for continued innovation, growth, and success in the dynamic telecom industry."

About Tempest:
Tempest is a national network solutions provider dedicated to delivering clever solutions to the complex challenges that slow down network operators. The Tempest portfolio spans multi-vendor equipment supply, repair, reverse logistics, remote technical services, network test and visibility, and critical power solutions. It is designed to be agile for companies operating and expanding networks built with multiple types of technology throughout the entire network lifecycle – from network deployment and optimization to network expansion and maintenance, all the way to network reconfiguration and decommissioning. Since 2005, Tempest has and continues to deliver best-in-class customer support by listening to the needs of its customers, responding quickly with clever solutions, and helping them save time and money every day. For more information, visit https://www.tempestns.com/ or follow on Tempest on LinkedIn.

About Pfingsten:
Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago, IL, and representative offices in India and China, the firm builds better businesses through operational improvements, professional management practices, global capabilities, and profitable business growth. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised six investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.8 billion and has acquired 164 manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies. For more information, please visit pfingsten.com.

For media inquiries, contact Vice President of Marketing Jesus Cardoso at jcardoso@tempestns.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempest-announces-leadership-transition-to-drive-future-growth-302005245.html

SOURCE Tempest

