02.09.2020 14:11:00

Telos Clean Energy, a Goldman Sachs Joint Venture, announces rebrand to TELYON

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telos Clean Energy LLC, a commercial solar energy development company based in Connecticut announced today the rebrand to Telyon. The comprehensive rebrand to Telyon, which also includes a new logo and website, enables the company to stand out within the industry and solidifies the company's identity and mission of providing best in class services to commercial customers throughout the renewable energy sector.

The joint venture was officially formed on March 6th, 2020. The JV consists of several industry veterans and the Alternative Energy Investing Group at Goldman Sachs. The partnership provides the opportunity for Goldman Sachs to invest up to $275mm to finance the activities of the joint venture and own assets, combining financing provided by several parties via tax equity, debt and sponsor investments into a single capital source. Telyon will still provide all the necessary development, execution and ongoing management for the JV and portfolio.  

Telyon carries a literal meaning of a powerful visionary and leader, longing to make the world a better place. This definition aligns with the collective vision of the company being forward thinking in a relentless pursuit of helping create a cleaner, cooler, and more sustainable planet. "This full rebrand encompasses who we are. We are excited to share with the world our mission and do so with the level of sophistication and polish that both our team and our clients expect after forming this Joint Venture", said Michael Daly, Telyon partner and Director of Business Development.

Please visit www.telyon.com to explore the new website and learn more about how Telyon can help you with your renewable energy needs.

About Goldman Sachs
Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm's long-term principal investing activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, growth equity and real estate.

About Telyon
Telyon is a turnkey renewable energy development firm specializing in the commercial and industrial solar energy sector. Consisting of a team of industry veterans, the company is working with some of the world's most influential brands and is focused on deal origination, project acquisition, EPC and on-going operations and maintenance throughout the United States.

Contact Us
For more information please visit us at www.telyon.com or email info@telyon.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telos-clean-energy-a-goldman-sachs-joint-venture-announces-rebrand-to-telyon-301122318.html

SOURCE TELYON

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 197.50
3.19 %
CieFinRichemont 62.40
3.14 %
Lonza Grp 569.00
2.93 %
Sika 221.60
2.59 %
Alcon 52.80
2.52 %
Nestle 109.90
1.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 340.90
1.16 %
ABB 23.45
1.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.90
0.68 %
CS Group 9.94
0.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
NASDAQ 100-S&P 500 Volatility Ratio at Peak Levels
08:48
SMI beendet negativen Trend
06:07
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rekordfahrt ist nicht aufzuhalten / Novartis – Das kann den Bullen nicht gefallen
01.09.20
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:46
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Novartis will Armen Zugang zu Medikamenten erleichtern - Novartis-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB