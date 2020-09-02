Telos Clean Energy, a Goldman Sachs Joint Venture, announces rebrand to TELYON

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telos Clean Energy LLC, a commercial solar energy development company based in Connecticut announced today the rebrand to Telyon. The comprehensive rebrand to Telyon, which also includes a new logo and website, enables the company to stand out within the industry and solidifies the company's identity and mission of providing best in class services to commercial customers throughout the renewable energy sector.

The joint venture was officially formed on March 6th, 2020. The JV consists of several industry veterans and the Alternative Energy Investing Group at Goldman Sachs. The partnership provides the opportunity for Goldman Sachs to invest up to $275mm to finance the activities of the joint venture and own assets, combining financing provided by several parties via tax equity, debt and sponsor investments into a single capital source. Telyon will still provide all the necessary development, execution and ongoing management for the JV and portfolio.

Telyon carries a literal meaning of a powerful visionary and leader, longing to make the world a better place. This definition aligns with the collective vision of the company being forward thinking in a relentless pursuit of helping create a cleaner, cooler, and more sustainable planet. "This full rebrand encompasses who we are. We are excited to share with the world our mission and do so with the level of sophistication and polish that both our team and our clients expect after forming this Joint Venture", said Michael Daly, Telyon partner and Director of Business Development.

Please visit www.telyon.com to explore the new website and learn more about how Telyon can help you with your renewable energy needs.

About Goldman Sachs

Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm's long-term principal investing activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, growth equity and real estate.

About Telyon

Telyon is a turnkey renewable energy development firm specializing in the commercial and industrial solar energy sector. Consisting of a team of industry veterans, the company is working with some of the world's most influential brands and is focused on deal origination, project acquisition, EPC and on-going operations and maintenance throughout the United States.

