SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0960 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’837 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’039 1.1%  Dollar 0.9015 0.0%  Öl 68.6 0.5% 
10.05.2021 07:28:00

TelOne Zimbabwe Selects Tejas TJ1600 DWDM/OTN Platform for Network Capacity Expansion

BENGALURU, India, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that TelOne, one of Zimbabwe's largest telecom entities and the most affordable internet service provider, has deployed Tejas' 100G/100G+ coherent DWDM solution. TelOne has the widest network coverage in Zimbabwe with connectivity across the country, anchored on its robust backbone infrastructure. TelOne has strong connections to multiple undersea cable systems and has shareholding in the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), which has a major stake in the East African Submarine System (EASSy) cable.

Tejas' state-of-the-art 100G DWDM/OTN solution was selected by TelOne after a competitive bidding process and a successful field trial. Tejas was able to successfully demonstrate high-speed transmission of multiple 100G lambdas while meeting the stringent performance and reliability requirements in a cost-effective manner.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted that TelOne has deployed our latest 100G/100G+ DWDM/OTN technology for its network expansion. Our solution empowers our customers to diversify their existing DWDM vendor base and use our proven, cost-effective solution to expand and inter-operate".

Mrs. Chipo Mtasa, Managing Director at TelOne said, "TelOne offers access to a vast  network footprint in Zimbabwe. With rising demand for bandwidth and higher speeds from our customers, we were looking for a versatile solution that could significantly expand the capacity on our existing fibre network with incremental investments. We were impressed by the capabilities of the Tejas' solution and its ability to seamlessly carry 100G services with no inter-operability issues. Tejas products have very versatile software, are simple to configure and easy to operate. We appreciate the support of a highly responsive Tejas team, that was able to design and deliver an end-to-end network solution in the shortest period of time."

Mr. Rakesh Raghoonandan, Vice President Sales – Tejas Networks Africa said, "In the TelOne network, we delivered our DWDM/OTN solution using our scalable and versatile TJ1600 platform. Our solution unlocks new opportunities for service providers to multiply the available capacity on their networks by more than 10X, without being limited by their existing network deployment. The TelOne deployment is yet another example of our cutting-edge technology that we have deployed over several networks across Africa."

For more information on Tejas Networks, visit http://www.tejasnetworks.com or email ir@tejasnetworks.com

For more information on TelOne, visit http://www.telone.co.zw or email info@telone.co.zw 

Media Contact:

Mr. Santosh Keshavan
skeshavan@india.tejasnetworks.com
Tejas Networks

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

07.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen an der DAX-Spitze
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
07.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA als Signalgeber / EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
Darum findet Buffett-Vize Charlie Munger den Bitcoin "ekelhaft"
EU-Vertrag mit AstraZeneca wird nicht verlängert
Fokus auf US-Tech-Werte: DNB kauft bei Apple und Tesla zu - und China-Aktien werden aus Depot geworfen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Zuger Kantonalbank: Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen zu
Rohstoffexperte kritisiert zu niedrigen Goldpreis: Das wäre der eigentliche Realpreis
So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute
Seltene Erden wird als Rohstoff immer wichtiger - China hat die Nase vorn
BioNTech will armen Ländern Impfstoff günstiger verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

Asiens Märkte finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Freitag mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street wies am vor dem Wochenende grüne Vorzeichen aus.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit