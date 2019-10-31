Telkomsel, One of the World's Largest Mobile Operators Serving 160+ Million Subscribers Powers AI-backed Online Experiences with Insider

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telkomsel, one of the world's largest mobile network operators in Asia has partnered with Insider, Sequoia-backed Growth Management Platform.

Telkomsel chose Insider to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to its 160+ million subscribers across web, mobile web, and app powered by AI-backed technologies.

Insider's Growth Management Platform helps top brands including UNIQLO, Samsung, New Balance, Mediamarkt, Estee Lauder, Virgin , AVIS, Dominos, Avon , Nissan , BBVA, IKEA and CNN drive their digital growth. It works by unifying customer data across channels. This allows brands to leverage AI technology to segment users and deliver highly personalized cross-channel experiences in real-time; eliminating marketing waste, helping improve ROAS (Return on Ad Spend), optimize CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost), improving Conversion Rate, AOV (Average Order Value) and LTV (Lifetime Value).

"Telkomsel's commitment to delivering stellar customer experiences is a true mark of its leadership position in the region and has been the driving reason behind its growth. Being growth partners we are excited to further accelerate Telkomsel's digital transformation through rethinking digital experiences for their millions of subscribers. Insider's Growth Management Platform will enable Telkomsel to tap into real-time customer intelligence and leverage emerging technologies to deliver highly-personalized, meaningful experiences to each subscriber based on historical, real-time and predictive data," said Hande Cilingir, CEO & Co-founder at Insider.

Insider's AI-backed predictive segmentation technology can predict user behavior such as likelihood to convert, likelihood to churn and more helping marketers become growth drivers for their brands by optimizing their key metrics across the funnel; from Acquisition to Activation, Retention and Revenue.

Insider also focuses on continuously expanding its platform with emerging channels such as WhatsApp Business API and Facebook Messenger for businesses while developing solutions to tackle key pain points of marketers, such as product discovery on mobile web. Check out Maven and InStory .

The integration of Insider's Growth Management Platform is simple and marketers can get started right away. Once integrated, marketers can start delivering experiences within minutes and translate their ideas into experiences. Traditional marketing clouds struggle to integrate in such a holistic way due to slow-moving innovation and heavy IT and development efforts involved.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

