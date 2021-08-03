Telkomsel Appoints Thoughtworks to Redefine Their Technology Architecture Blueprint to Support Business Agility

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telkomsel, Indonesia's largest telecommunications services provider, has selected Thoughtworks to evaluate its existing infrastructure and provide a roadmap to support its transformation. The collaboration will focus on redefining the approach and framework that is expected to optimize agility, improve resiliency and enable Telkomsel to respond quickly to business and market dynamics.

The pandemic has been a driving force for transformation for business across industries. With restricted mobility, increased demand for data and the need for greater connectivity, telcos across the world are focusing more on building network resiliency to support and meet increasing network demand for existing and new customers. In the years ahead, telecom operators are expected to adopt a variety of new measures to improve customer service, innovate their channel strategies and build resilience into their business models.

Vice President of IT Enterprise Architecture and Strategy, Luthfi Kisbiono Arif, reveals, "Their expertise is valuable in defining and driving our digital initiatives, and it has also been critical in developing breakthrough solutions and bringing original ideas to life. Thoughtworks brings practical and actionable solutions to solve the complex challenges. We are confident that through this collaboration, we will continue to evolve in a manner that brings true value to our business and our customers."

"We are very excited to be partnering with Telkomsel on their digital transformation journey," said Hormese Tharakan, commercial director, Thoughtworks in Southeast Asia. "As the leading digital telco company in the Southeast Asian region, Telkomsel has a strong commitment to providing innovative services based on best-in-class customer-centric solutions that provide value for customers during the pandemic and beyond. We look forward to leveraging our proven expertise in accelerating transformation, to play a key role in building an exciting future for Telkomsel."

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open up more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platform, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband network and developing 5G network, as well as enriching innovative digital solutions including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. During its 26 years of existence, today, Telkomsel has served more than 164 million customers across Indonesia supported by more than 234,000 BTS. Our Customer Service agents can be accessed through telkomsel.com, facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel as well as Telkomsel's virtual assistant, MyTelkomsel application.

