Telix Pharmaceuticals Aktie 135438056 / US87961M1053
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
16.03.2026 01:59:50
Telix Resubmits TLX101-Px NDA To FDA For Brain Cancer Imaging Agent
(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) announced the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TLX101-Px (Pixclara, Floretyrosine F 18 or 18F-FET). This investigational PET imaging agent is intended to help differentiate recurrent or progressive glioma (a type of brain cancer) from treatment-related changes in both adult and pediatric patients.
The resubmission includes additional data and statistical analyses requested by the FDA. Following a Type A meeting and ongoing consultation, Telix believes the new information, combined with the original dataset, adequately addresses the FDA's Complete Response Letter.
TLX101-Px has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, underscoring its potential to address a significant unmet medical need. Although 18F-FET PET imaging is already recognized in international clinical practice guidelines for glioma imaging, there is currently no FDA-approved targeted amino acid PET agent available in the U.S. for adult or pediatric brain cancer imaging.
TLX.AX is currently trading at A$11.01, down A$0.28 or 2.48%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unsp American Depositary Share Repr
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.