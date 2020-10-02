Teleste receives recognition in the 2020 Diamond Technology Reviews

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste, a leading provider of broadband network solutions and related services, announced today that its intelligent 1.2 GHz node, the ACE8, was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2020 Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews­. The stellar third-party judging panel included executives from operators such as, Buckeye, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Mediacom, Rogers, Spectrum and Suddenlink, plus well-known industry consultants with vast professional experience.

Teleste received the recognization with its ACE8 intelligent fiber deep node supporting mid- and high-splits, as well as frequencies up to 1.2 GHz.

"I like this node for MDU applications. It could be a uniform product for MDUs and Hospitality networks across all markets and various bandwidth capacities. The HMS or DOCSIS transponder is a very valuable feature for monitoring, alignment and troubleshooting," commented one of the judges.

"ACE8 is a cost-efficient solution for providing high-speed broadband services to versatile use cases and networks, such as multi-dwelling units and other access networks. Superior performance and features such as remote management and electrical controls have already made it trusted and widely deployed by major European operators. We are proud about the recognition given to the node by Diamond Technology reviews and are thrilled to bring the ACE8 to the North American cable broadband markets," stated Rami Kimari, Teleste's Vice President of HFC Networks.

ACE8 node helps operators mitigate operational expenses because it requires no onsite maintenance visits. All settings in the node, including output level control and slope adjustments, can be managed remotely, as ACE8 does not contain plug-ins that would require truck rolls. Although the same functionality as separate plug-ins enable is included in the ACE8, this functionality is integrated and fully electrical. The node can also be managed locally through a wireless BluetoothTM connection, giving operators increased flexibility in field operations.

ACE8 includes an ingress switch in the RF port and assists in locating and isolating ingress sources in the network, and its automatic controls keep the output level constant and downstream/upstream alignment precise. Furthermore, the node features a power-saving functionality; for example, low channel load can be used to balance the node's power consumption. In power-save mode, this technology lowers power consumption by up to 30% per product. On a larger scale, this means lower operating costs for the network and a smaller CO2 footprint.

For more information about the ACE8 node, please visit our website. For the North American cable broadband markets, ACE8 is available through Teleste Intercept.

About Broadband Technology Report

Broadband Technology Report's editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today's hyper-competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it's important to BTR.Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators.Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and will be showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec Virtual Experience.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

